Girls Golf

Girls Golf: Woodland duo places fifth at Flamingo Cup jamboree

Golf stock photo from Mint Valley

A green flag flaps in a mild wind at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The girls golf season got kicked off at Mint Valley Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon with the Flamingo Cup Jamboree. The jamboree paired players together and Woodland’s duo of Zoe Jouwsma and Brooklyn Gaston placed fifth, competing against 27 duos from 11 different schools.

Jouwsma and Gaston combined to shoot an eight-over-par 43 through nine holes on the day.

Ilwaco’s Gabby Bell and Zoey Zuern tied for 12th with a score of 49. Also in 12th was a combined duo of Woodland’s Khloe Rist and Ilwaco’s Samantha Grote.

Mark Morris’ Ella Hedlund and Ava Escudero combined for a 57 and took 18th place. R.A. Long’s Harli Witham and Morgan Brazier were three strokes behind them, shooting a 60 and placing 24th.

Camas had the best showing of all schools with three of the top five pairs, with Jasmine Chen and Cally Wengler taking the top spot with a one-over-par 36.

