Girls Golf: Mint Valley hosts first Cowlitz Invite

A new, delayed tradition began Wednesday at Mint Valley, as golfers from nine schools across three classifications converged on Longview for the first-ever Cowlitz Invitational.

“It’s not as big as I’d hoped it would be; a couple of years ago we probably would have had twice the number of athletes,” Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder said. “But the athletes we got out here are quality athletes, and they’re all excited about using this tournament as an opportunity to get ready for district tournaments at their different levels.”

Blackwelder took over the reins of the tournament — previously run by Columbia River at Tri-Mountain — two years ago, but COVID-19 nixed his first chance to host it in 2020, and it stayed on the shelf last season.

Blackwelder and Woodland already host the Beaver Cup at Mint Valley to begin the season, but Wednesday’s action — a full 18 holes of individual stroke play — was a completely different animal.

“The jamboree, the purpose of that is to get the athletes out on the course at the beginning of the year, get them used to golfing in a competition that’s focused on fun and camaraderie,” Blackwelder said. “This one is more in line to getting athletes prepared for the postseason, playing at a more competitive level.”

Mountain View won the seven-school team competition — Heritage and R.A. Long both played with incomplete cards — with Union finishing two shots behind them and Woodland taking third. Mark Morris finished sixth. Union’s Jade Gruher took first place individually, carding a 2-under 69.

Woodland’s Zoe Jouwsma led all local competitors, finishing fourth overall with a final score of 90. Behind her for the Beavers, Khloe Rist and Brooklyn Gaston tied with each other for 14th at 112, Kara Conditt shot a 114 for 18th, and Lucy Sams finished in 21st at 115.

Ella Hedlund and Jana Knapp tied with each other for Mark Morris, carding 106s to finish 12th. Ava Escudero was 23rd at 117, and Madeline Pospichal carded a 120 to come in 25th.

R.A. Long’s Harli Witham shot a 104 to finish in eighth. Morgan Brazier finished 34th at 140.

The Lumberjills, Monarchs, and Beavers will all return to league play for another week and a half, before coming back to Mint Valley for the 2A GSHL championships on May 9. With that on the horizon, Blackwelder already liked what he saw, both from his own side and the competition in general.

“Pace of play is getting a lot better; our players are getting a lot faster,” he said. “And I’m seeing a lot of growth in a lot of our athletes.”

