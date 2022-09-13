Girls Basketball: Castle Rock-Toutle Lake 4th grade hoopers running fundraiser

The Rock’n Ducks may have the best name in all of 4th grade girls basketball but they also need your help.
The fledgling Castle Rock and Toutle Lake combo team has started a GoFundMe drive in order to raise funds for the upcoming season. The goal for the drive is to raise $2,000. As of Tuesday afternoon the total amount in the Rock’n Ducks coffers was just $40.
“We need your help to raise the money required to play,” wrote coach Amanda Smith on the team’s GoFundMe page. “The girls will do a random act of kindness for every donation made and update you all with their acts of kindness!”
Coached by Smith and Cristi Auckland, the Rock’n Ducks are a brand new team on the tournament basketball scene. Unlike larger schools and communities, Castle Rock and Toutle Lake don’t have a local league for their youngest hoopers so the Rock’n Ducks were created in order to help fill the void.
The tournament team roster consists of 4th graders from Toutle Lake and Castle Rock, along with a pair of third graders from Castle Rock. Their schedule will consist of tournaments played between Portland and Centralia, with several local competitions, too.
The team plans to sport a logo featuring a duck riding a rocket ship.
“We appreciate all of your support and are looking forward to our very first year of tournament basketball, “Smith added.
Donations can be made online at https://gf.me/v/c/5f3j/rylee-raise-money-for-tournament-basketball.