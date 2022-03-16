Girls All-Star Showcase: Leitz, Gardner win MVP's at LCC senior All-Star game

Many of the players taking part in the Lower Columbia Senior All-Star Showcase capped their regular season playing grueling games with their seasons on the line in one way or another. But Tuesday night’s pickup game between the greater Lower Columbia region’s best players was a more laid back affair full of laughs and lighthearted highlight reel attempts as the score gradually tipped 76-45 in favor of the Red team, coached by Kelso’s Jennifer Hamilton.

Although Hamilton took her normal spot on the bench, Hamilton said her actual coaching duties didn’t amount to a whole lot as she sat back and let her players play and enjoy the experience at Myklebust Gymnasium.

“We just kind of talked about maybe an inbounds play so we don’t look stupid,” Hamilton said with a laugh. “But the team that I had, you’ve got some girls that are going to go on and play next year, where we might not have had that two years ago.”

There were MVPs picked from both squads after the games, with Wahkiakum’s Megan Leitz taking home the honor for the ‘white’ team that should more accurately be described as Blue (navy blue, specifically) for this year’s rendition.

“(I was here) just to have fun,” Leitz said. “(It’s) probably the last basketball game I’ll ever play so I just wanted to come out and have as much fun as I could.”

Leitz led the Blue squad with 11 points, nine of which came in the second quarter as she drained a three and then started to attack the basket late in the half.

Leitz was also in the interesting spot of having to square off against fellow Wahkiakum Mule Emerald Niemela, who dropped in 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Red team.

“It’s always fun to get to play against your teammates,” Leitz said. “I’ve played against a lot of these girls and played on teams with all of them so we all know each other. So we’re just all out here having fun.”

Leitz admitted she and Niemela had to shake their nerves on the drive east to LCC.

“Me and Emmie, we rode up together and we were both really nervous so we were like ‘It’s just like open gym’ so we just played some open gym games,” she said.

Niemela noted that she ran into a bit of a conundrum once Leitz took over in the second quarter.

“It felt a little weird,” Niemela said. “When I was on the bench I was like ‘Wait, can I cheer for her or not?’ So it was kind of different.”

But Niemela was more familiar with Leitz than any of her opponents this year having seen her day in and day out in practice and games, leading to a bit more friendly physicality between the pair.

“I feel like I could go harder against her than I could anyone else because I know her abilities and I can push her a little farther,” Niemela said.

The experience was also a bit of a shock to Niemela’s system as she’s grown familiar with her Cathlamet hooper crew during the course of her career.

“I’ve also never played with anyone else besides my teammates I’ve been playing with for 12 years and it was different,” she said.

Still, Niemela found a quick connection with R.A. Long’s Miranda Lomax as the Lumberjill guard found Niemela inside on back-to-back possessions before Lomax knocked down a three-pointer of her own to close the half on a big run.

Lomax put together a nice night, too, finishing with 11 points and a game-high three assists.

Of course, after a couple weeks off after the end of the regular season, conditioning might not have been on the forefront of the players’ minds entering Tuesday’s friendly affair, which was also played by college rules that added eight minutes of game time.

“I’m not going to lie, I was pretty exhausted in the first half,” Niemela said. “I felt like I definitely should have been in the gym playing, but it was fun.”

Hamilton noticed a few players sucking air a little more than normal, setting up the bulk of her workload on the bench.

“The most coaching I had to do was just subs because they were breathing pretty heavy, that’s for sure," Hamilton said. "I just kept that rotation going and that’s really about it."

The game began in standard fashion with sensible shot selections, two foot stops and bounce passes, but the players loosened up after the break. That's when they started to have a little more fun with the unique opportunity, tossing behind the back passes, shooting reverse layups on wide open breakaways and laughing with teammates and foes alike following blocks and other momentum shifting plays.

“I just tried to keep it really light and have fun,” Hamilton said. “For some of them it was their last basketball game ever.”

Tuesday night’s showcase might’ve also served as the soft launch of Natalie Fraley’s assistant coaching career. The Kelso senior tore her ACL in the postseason and was unable to play. Instead she joined Hamilton on the bench for one last hurrah with her old coach before heading off to Utah State to begin her collegiate career with the Aggies next season.

“She just left and said ‘I’m 1-0, I’m coming for you,’” Hamilton said. “And I said ‘when you’re done, you can come and be with me, that’s for sure.’”

Fraley will have her knee surgically repaired on Wednesday, but had a positive outlook the night before going under the knife.

“She had good spirits today and has surgery tomorrow so it was good for her to be here and be in that arena because she should have been out there,” Hamilton said.

The Red team MVP on the night was Raymond’s Kyra Gardner. Gardner, a Washington State commit, led all players in scoring with 23 points and rebounding with 13, knocking down 11-of-19 from the field and registering three blocks.

Winlock's Addison Hall was another area standout and scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds for the Red squad.

