Game On: Local golf courses gearing up for action

Polo collared pros and duffers in cutoffs alike will once again be allowed to wander the open spaces of area golf courses starting next week.
On Monday Gov. Jay Inslee announced that COVID-19 related restrictions on hunting, fishing, and golfing will be eased beginning on Tuesday, May 5. The current stay-at-home orders put in place last month are set to end on May 4.
“Outdoor recreation is one of the best things we can do to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being for Washingtonians during a time of great stress and isolation," said Inslee during the announcement. "Spring-time in our state is Washington at its best and people want to be out enjoying outdoor activities in a safe and responsible way."
That news unleashed an avalanche of inquiries for Three Rivers Golf Course on Tuesday morning as golfers with cabin fever called in to reserve tee times and find out more about ongoing COVID-19 precautions.
“We will open on Tuesday morning under the guidelines provided by the governor,” Lance Thatcher, general manager of Three Rivers Golf Course, said. “The phone is ringing non-stop with people wanting to make tee times and stuff.”
Accordingly, the course along the lower Cowlitz River was humming all day Tuesday as workers made efforts to get the grounds in order for the big reopening. And there are, of course, plenty of adjustments to be made in order to follow those safety guidelines laid out by the state.
“There’s a whole regulation of about 18 things that we have to do in order to be open,” Thatcher explained.
Those changes include limits on the number of golfers in a group. Strangers will be limited to groups of two, while families from the same home will be allowed to golf in groups of four. Only three people will be allowed in the pro shop at the same time and the driving range will be limited to eight golfers at once, with access restricted to the 30 minutes prior to their tee time. Sit down benches and sudsy ball cleaners will be off limits and golfers will also be instructed to conduct a free drop on any ball that lands in a sand trap so that there is no need to handle rakes. Additionally, payment at the course will be limited to debit or credit cards in order to avoid hand-to-hand cash transactions.
The changes will extend to the holes on the putting greens as well. On the practice green there will be no holes at all and on the main course the cups that typically fill the holes will be inverted so that on a sunk putt will settle just below the short shorn rim.
“The ball will sit on the top of the cup so you won’t have to put your hand down there,” Thatcher explained. “It really is safety first around here. There’s a lot of people who don’t think we should be doing this at all but we want to show that it can be done safely. Anything that could cause someone to get sick we are not going to do.”
Thatcher noted that Three Rivers Golf Course actually shut down on March 16, about one week before the action was mandated by the state.
“We do not want a big spike in cases around the area. We just want people to be able to play golf,” Thatcher said.
With demand as high as ever and tee times limited by the restrictions on large groups the basics of supply and demand economics say that green fees should be on the rise as well. However, Thatcher insists there will be no price hike in store for golfers as we all try to weather these trying times together.
“We’re keeping it at our regular summer rate,” Thatcher said. “We’re trying to keep the cost of golf at a minimum so that people can get out and golf.”
With more than a month already elapsed since the last paid round of golf was played on the course Thatcher was able to find one silver lining to the entire ordeal. He pointed out that the downtime has provided grounds crew staff a unique opportunity to get caught up on all sorts of projects that usually get pushed off by the day-to-day tasks of running an active course with the public on site. He added that the pause in play in and of itself has been beneficial for the well-trodden turf that sprouts from the ash spoils of the 1980 Mt. St. Helens eruption.
“This course hasn’t had a chance to breathe since 1983,” Thatcher noted.
A message on the Mint Valley Golf Course website notes that play will return as soon as restrictions are lifted but attempts to contact course managers were unsuccessful before deadline.
The Daily News will continue to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the area sports landscape as they develop.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!