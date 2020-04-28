Game On: Local golf courses gearing up for action

“There’s a whole regulation of about 18 things that we have to do in order to be open,” Thatcher explained.

Those changes include limits on the number of golfers in a group. Strangers will be limited to groups of two, while families from the same home will be allowed to golf in groups of four. Only three people will be allowed in the pro shop at the same time and the driving range will be limited to eight golfers at once, with access restricted to the 30 minutes prior to their tee time. Sit down benches and sudsy ball cleaners will be off limits and golfers will also be instructed to conduct a free drop on any ball that lands in a sand trap so that there is no need to handle rakes. Additionally, payment at the course will be limited to debit or credit cards in order to avoid hand-to-hand cash transactions.

The changes will extend to the holes on the putting greens as well. On the practice green there will be no holes at all and on the main course the cups that typically fill the holes will be inverted so that on a sunk putt will settle just below the short shorn rim.