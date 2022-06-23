From Devils to Bears: Local contingent leads Cowlitz bullpen, infield

That Jadon Williamson took to the hill at David B. Story Field on June 8 was far from a new occurrence.

That he did so wearing orange and green was.

This past season, Williamson donned the red and blue of Lower Columbia on that mound. Before that, he threw in front of the aged green wooden seats in the black and red of R.A. Long. Around that, the white and black for multiple LCBC teams, along with numerous other club teams, all-star squads, and travel teams.

“I’ve been playing at this ballpark for years,” he said.

And he’s far from the only such Black Bear.

Last summer, Matthew Schwarz, a Spokane native coming off his freshman season at LCC, was the lone player on the Cowlitz roster to have any experience with Longview prior to his season with the Black Bears. Now back for his second summer for the local WCL side, he’s got plenty of friends along for the ride with him.

“It’s definitely great to be around the same group of guys,” Schwarz said. “You start to build chemistry with them, which I think is really important for a baseball team in general.”

Starting with Schwarz, there’s a strong contingent of eight Red Devils sticking around for summer ball. Within that group, there’s been a return of Cowlitz county natives to the lineup. Williamson’s been a stalwart in the back end of the bullpen for first-year skipper Alan Embree, boasting a perfect 0.00 ERA in six appearances. He’s been joined in the bullpen by fellow RAL alum Alex Brady, and Kelso’s Jase Schueller logged three outings earlier in the season before taking a hiatus from the team.

In the infield, Kelso’s own Nick Miller is representing the Hilanders on the hot corner after wrapping his first season with Lower Columbia. Next to him, Schwarz is a constant in the middle infield, often joined by Ethan Stacy, LCC’s Australian second baseman in his first season with Cowlitz.

Further Red Devils include Michael Schwarz — Matthew’s brother, who followed his elder sibling first to LCC, then to the Black Bears — and Cole Bertram, yet to make his first outing for Embree while getting back to full health.

“Having a bunch of guys from LC is nice,” Williamson said. “Having Stacy and Matty behind you in the summer, you know what’s going on, and they’re going to get outs for you if the guys roll over, do their thing and get your double play balls. Nice having Miller at third, nice being in the ‘pen with Mike and Bert. (Schueller) was here as well. It’s just relaxing knowing you have guys that know you, and you know them, able to get along with at least someone even if you don’t with the others. But all the guys are great.”

Lastly, add to that list the likes of Brock Bozett, Kase Ogata, Sean Mulcare, and Carson Angeroth, all back for their second summers as Black Bears.

Needless to say, the amount of Black Bears needing to ask for directions around Longview is much lower than it was this time. Though for the group that does — still over half the team — there are more outlets to turn to than just one player this time around.

On multiple occasions so far this season, Embree’s been able to roll out an infield that’s 75% local, with Miller at third, Schwarz at short, and Stacy at second — a unit with nearly a year’s worth of familiarity with each other.

“All the LC guys, we’ve been practicing here since September, last September for some of these guys if they’re sophomores,” Williamson said. “We have the most work on the mound, in the infield and outfield, you name it. We know how this field plays, we know how the yard plays.”

The only thing new for the Red Devil Black Bears with the switch is the side of the field they’re on. During the spring, LCC occupies the dugout down the first-base line, nearer to the rest of the college campus. Cowlitz always takes up the third-base dugout, closer to the parking lot, that gets in the shade sooner during hot summer days.

For the pitchers, that means a move across the field to the other bullpen, where home runs fly at them, not past them, and the nearby fans change from kids playing catch in the open space to those lining up at the beer tabs on the party deck.

“It’s kind of weird being in that one,” Brady said. “The short fence, and the party deck right next to you (makes it) a little bit more noisy. I’m definitely used to the other one, but it’s cool to be in a different spot.”

Brady, one of the older players on the Cowlitz roster, is the only LCC alum. Since graduating, he went to LSU in 2021 and returned to the WCL last summer, but for Wenatchee. This year, he’s back in Longview, where he has a 4.69 ERA in five appearances while getting to work with a few from the next generation of Red Devils.

“We’ve got a bunch of local guys that are here, so it’s cool to connect with them and also be back on home turf, get the parents back in the bleachers and grandparents and close friends,” he said.

Within a team full of players from across the West Coast and the country, the local contingent leads with a little bit of everything. From players like Williamson and Miller who have spent their whole lives and playing careers in Cowlitz County in various uniforms, to the Schwarz’s and Stacy, coming in from afar and settling in, to Brady, who went away and came back, every June night has become a local affair, giving the crowd a Story Field a bunch of familiar faces as fans get to know the rest of the team.

“I think it’s always nice to watch people that you know,” Black Bears owner Tony Bonacci said. “But all the kids end up being locals in short order.”

