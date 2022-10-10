 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Seahawks' mistakes overshadow another great performance from Geno Smith

  • 0
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. 

 Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS — Geno Smith's teammates don't seem to understand how a narrative works.

They couldn't grasp how the story of a back-from-obscurity quarterback leading the Seahawks to another win with his brilliance would have captivated the country. Heck, some of them couldn't even grasp the football.

Mistake after mistake — some mental, some physical — overshadowed another Smith masterpiece in Seattle's 39-32 loss to the Saints. The fans back home should have been chanting "Ge-no!" — but this time, far too often, it was "oh, no!"

Act 1: The Dickson Debacle

With the score tied 10-10 late in the second quarter, the Seahawks faced a fourth-and-4 from their 26, and appeared to call a fake punt that was blown dead due to a false start.

However, on fourth-and-9, it seemed as though they ran the same play, which resulted in punter Michael Dickson getting smashed by two Saints special teamers and going down on the 13. New Orleans scored a touchdown two plays later.

People are also reading…

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn't a fake — that the team had been practicing the rugby-style rollout punt, and that Dickson simply didn't think he had enough room to kick it away. You won't see a comment from the punter here or anywhere else, though. He booked out of the locker room at Formula-1 speed.

Act 2: The DK Drops

It's hard to say that Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf had a poor performance in Sunday's loss given that he finished with 88 yards on five catches — including a 50-yard TD reception on the Seahawks' opening drive. But with less than two minutes to go in the first half, Smith threw a rope that zoomed right through DK's hands in the end zone, forcing Seattle to settle for a field goal.

Later, on the Seahawks' first play from scrimmage in the second half, Metcalf fumbled on his own 31, leading to New Orleans' recovery and then touchdown six plays later to go up 24-19.

Credit Metcalf for talking in the locker room after the loss. He doesn't always do that. But when asked about the drop and fumble directly, he kept his answer to three words.

"I'm playin' ball."

Act 3: The Left Tackle's Takeaway

Seattle offensive lineman Charles Cross was taken ninth overall in last spring's draft and has played well through his first five games. But a third-down holding penalty against the rookie in the third quarter — when the Saints led by five — nullified what would have been a 32-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Metcalf. The flag moved the Seahawks (2-3) back to the 42, where they were forced to punt. New Orleans scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession to go up by 12.

Granted, it's a bit hard to tell how guilty Cross was on the penalty. Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss did a fine job of selling the hold.

Said Cross of Elliss' performance: "He should be an actor." Maybe, but in this case, the seller made Seattle pay.

Act 4: The Safety's Slip-up

Nobody has been more outspoken about Seattle's defensive woes than Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs. But Sunday, Diggs had no choice but to direct that criticism back at himself. After Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III broke off a 69-yard touchdown run to put his team up 32-31 midway through the fourth quarter, Diggs missed a tackle that allowed Saints quarterback Taysom Hill to answer with a 60-yard scoring run of his own.

Quandre was complimentary of Hill after the game. He recognized the distinct skill set Hill possesses — one that allowed him to rush for 122 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries Sunday. But Diggs also knows he could have changed the outcome with a better tackling effort.

"I just gotta get him down," Diggs said. "I take pride in my tackling — I missed him."

This column should be about the Tinseltown-worthy tale that Geno Smith's season is becoming. The man who had been a backup QB for the previous seven seasons entered the game with the NFL's best completion percentage and the league's fourth-best passer rating — then went on to complete 16 of his 25 throws for 268 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions. That's a rating of 139.7 with a dropped pass by Metcalf in the end zone.

Smith's two TD tosses to Tyler Lockett were as picturesque as anything Russell Wilson ever threw his way, and his escapability was the impetus for the first-quarter touchdown pass to Metcalf.

This column isn't about Geno, though. It's about how mishaps derailed the Seahawks at the Superdome — mishaps that are unaffordable when you have one of the worst defenses in the league.

The problem clearly isn't the quarterback. The quarterback is looking more and more like the solution.

But the game got away due to the aforementioned acts. If they don't want the season to get away, too, they need to act fast.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sean Keeler: While Russell Wilson choked, Pete Carroll cackled. Everyone’s getting last laugh on Broncos, who look like a last-place team in AFC West. Again.

Sean Keeler: While Russell Wilson choked, Pete Carroll cackled. Everyone’s getting last laugh on Broncos, who look like a last-place team in AFC West. Again.

DENVER — In between the boos, you could almost make out the sound of Pete Carroll cackling from 1,300 miles away. The way a used car salesman cackles when a lemon leaves the lot. Al Michaels, the consummate pro, could barely contain the guffaws while his microphone was hot. Kirk Herbstreit was still shaking his head in the press elevator Thursday night during the descent to field level, no ...

TV dilemma resurfaces after Tua Tagovailoa injury: When to show and when to tell

TV dilemma resurfaces after Tua Tagovailoa injury: When to show and when to tell

LOS ANGELES — First the hit, then the hands. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after a hard hit in a Thursday night game against Cincinnati on Sept. 29 — probably his second head trauma in a four-day span — and his gnarled hands were frozen in an unnatural and deeply troubling way. As he was on his back on the field, Tagovailoa's rigid hands were spread wide and ...

How Aaron Judge became a Yankee: From small-town California kid to Bombers superstar

How Aaron Judge became a Yankee: From small-town California kid to Bombers superstar

NEW YORK — Mike Batesole records every Yankee game. He prefers to watch each at-bat by his former player, Aaron Judge, live and in the moment, but Batesole’s pretty busy as the head baseball coach at Judge’s alma mater, Fresno State. “I can always rewind,” Batesole says, laughing. As a result, he’s seen all of Judge’s home runs this magnificent season. In fact, he probably hasn’t missed a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News