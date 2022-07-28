Marcus Mariota named the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

What quarterback battle?

Marcus Mariota has been named the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons after just one day of training camp. Falcons’ quarterbacks coach Jack London said Wednesday that Mariota is the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder will be the backup.

“Marcus is the starter,” London told The Athletic. “That’s how we’re going into this thing.”

The decision was hardly a surprise considering the Falcons signed Mariota to a two-year deal worth up to $18.75 million shortly after they traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. In addition, Mariota is familiar with head coach Arthur Smith’s system after having played for Smith when he was the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota said the opportunity to reunite with Smith was a major factor in his decision to sign with the Falcons.

“Loyalty is very important to me,” Mariota told KHON-TV in Honolulu in March. “Art has been somebody that’s been in my corner for a long time. I appreciate everything he’s done for me.”

Mariota is looking to revive his once-promising career in Atlanta. The Titans used the No. 2 pick to select Mariota in the 2015 NFL draft and he posted a 29-32 record as a starter, tossing 77 touchdown passes and 45 interceptions. Mariota struggled during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and was benched following Week 6 of the 2019 season. He was released after the 2019 season.

Mariota then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and was the backup to starter Derek Carr during for two seasons. Mariota opened eyes following his electric performance in the Raiders’ 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 of the 2019 season.

There aren’t a lot of playmakers on the Falcons’ offense and the unit suffered a major hit when wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games.

However, they do feature second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who was selected to the Pro Bowl after his rookie season. The Falcons used the No. 8 pick to select USC wide receiver Drake London in the 2022 NFL draft. The Falcons are expected to use wide receiver/running back Cordarelle Patterson out of the backfield often.