Lumen Field, Husky Stadium to welcome back full-capacity crowds this season

Football will go back to being loud in Seattle this fall.
At 10:08 a.m. on Tuesday, the Seahawks made it official on Twitter, announcing that Lumen Field will be opened back up to full capacity for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
“Can’t wait to see those 12s,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Can’t wait to see the 12s. I know they’re coming, I know somebody is going to be in those stands. Can’t wait to get you out there.”
Less than an hour later, UW joined in on the fun, announcing that Husky Stadium will also be at full capacity for the Huskies’ 2021 home slate.
“We can’t wait to have our fans back at Husky Stadium,” said UW head coach Jimmy Lake in a statement of his own. “We need this place packed and rocking.”
In 2020, the Seahawks went 12-4, while UW went 3-1, but neither were able to host any fans due to Washington and King County’s COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Instead, the games were played in front of cardboard cutouts, with limited crowd noise piped in from the speakers.
Now, it’s looking like the 12s and Husky Nation will get to come back in full force after their year-long absence.
Lumen Field carries a capacity of 68,740. Husky Stadium’s sits a bit higher at 70,083, though the Huskies surpassed that mark twice during the 2019 season — for their games against Oregon and Washington State.
UW was able to welcome 9,000 fans back for its spring game on May 1. Currently in the middle of their season, the Seattle Sounders have hosted limited-capacity crowds at Lumen Field — though that is about to change due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the state completely on June 30, dropping all crowd-size limits.
Under the plan, there will be no requirements for fans to be vaccinated in order to attend, though vaccinated fans will not be required to mask up.
With the announcement, UW opened up season-ticket plans for sale. Single-game tickets to watch the Huskies are set to be available starting July 23.
“Today’s announcement is another reaffirmation of the positive momentum that Husky Nation and our community has been driving,” UW athletics director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “We are so grateful for our season ticket holders who have contributed to an unbelievable renewal rate.”
The Seahawks announced that there will be later updates on the possibility of fans attending training camp at the VMAC.
UW is currently slated to open its 2021 season at home against Montana on Sept. 4 and host seven games — including the Oregon game and the Apple Cup.
“We have a great home schedule this year, and we can’t wait to have our loud, passionate and loyal Dawg fans back in Husky Stadium,” Cohen said.