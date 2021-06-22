Lumen Field, Husky Stadium to welcome back full-capacity crowds this season

Football will go back to being loud in Seattle this fall.

At 10:08 a.m. on Tuesday, the Seahawks made it official on Twitter, announcing that Lumen Field will be opened back up to full capacity for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

“Can’t wait to see those 12s,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Can’t wait to see the 12s. I know they’re coming, I know somebody is going to be in those stands. Can’t wait to get you out there.”

Less than an hour later, UW joined in on the fun, announcing that Husky Stadium will also be at full capacity for the Huskies’ 2021 home slate.

“We can’t wait to have our fans back at Husky Stadium,” said UW head coach Jimmy Lake in a statement of his own. “We need this place packed and rocking.”

In 2020, the Seahawks went 12-4, while UW went 3-1, but neither were able to host any fans due to Washington and King County’s COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Instead, the games were played in front of cardboard cutouts, with limited crowd noise piped in from the speakers.

Now, it’s looking like the 12s and Husky Nation will get to come back in full force after their year-long absence.