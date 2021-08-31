The UW Huskies helped save Ryan Leaf's life. By sharing his story, the former WSU QB is returning the favor.

And maybe Leaf's message — delivered in a one-hour team meeting — was needed, too.

"My (presentation) is just raw, transparent. There's no cue cards. There's no PowerPoint," he said. "It's just me in a room with these guys, just kind of tearing off the band-aid in front of them so they can see that vulnerability and transparency and know it's OK for them to do the same thing when times get tough.

"I'm emotionally exhausted at the end of the night, don't get me wrong. I want it to be the best possible version of the talk that it can be every single time so I don't shortchange anybody that needs to hear it in that room, whether they need to hear it that night or they need to hold onto it for years down the line. It's difficult to do. You don't just walk into a room full of strangers and tell them about all the (expletive) that's in your life. But if you're speaking about transparency and vulnerability, if you're not willing to do it in front of them, it's not going to stick with them."

It's safe to say it stuck.