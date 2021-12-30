Oregon Ducks fight until the end, but season ends in disheartening manner

SAN ANTONIO — Champagne wishes and caviar dreams were on the minds of the Oregon Ducks before the season.

OK, maybe Oregon didn't exactly have these types of aspirations to begin the season, but the Ducks were hoping the end of the season would end a lot better than it did.

After the Ducks went to Ohio State and stunned the Buckeyes in Columbus on Sept. 11, many thought Oregon was primed for a run at the College Football Playoff. Even with Oregon's Oct. 2 loss at Stanford, the Ducks still had a shot to play in one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games.

On Nov. 16, Oregon was ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff with a 9-1 record, but that all came crashing down a few days later.

Not only did Utah defeat Oregon, but it might also have broken the team in the process with the 38-7 blowout defeat Nov. 20. Two weeks later after talks of getting revenge, the Utes crushed the Ducks 38-10 in the Pac-12 championship game.

After 30 minutes in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio against Oklahoma, the mood felt similar to the two losses against Utah. But something happened during the second half — Oregon displayed a fight it hadn't shown in a while.

Down 30-3 in the third quarter, the Ducks outscored the Sooners 29-17 in the second half. Considering the circumstances surrounding the Oregon program, no one would have blinked if Oklahoma had won by 60 points after the dreadful first two quarters.

But the Ducks showed a lot of grit. However, the Ducks still lost 47-32 in the Alamodome as the Sooners rushed for 322 yards.

A loss, but a different feeling

"That feeling after the Pac-12 championship and this one was a little different," safety Verone McKinley III said. "We did fight hard in that second half. We were close, we were close and a lot of people thought we weren't going to be able to come back and we brought that fight after we left the locker room.

"It's hard to come in and coaches leave, but Coach BMac (Bryan McClendon) got us right and we didn't start out well. But we continue to fight and fight, we just needed a little bit more time."

In the aftermath of losing to Utah twice in three weeks, Oregon saw an exodus of its coaches. Among them was coach Mario Cristobal heading to Miami, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead (Akron, head coach), and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter (Texas Tech) also departing as McClendon, the wide receivers coach, was named the interim coach for the Alamo Bowl.

Then players soon followed as Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mykael Wright and Devon Williams opted out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. With injuries, opt-outs and transfers, more than 30 players were not available for the game against Oklahoma and it showed.

Oregon also had to deal with inconsistent play from quarterback Anthony Brown against Oklahoma and all season. He also struggled with a number of injuries along with criticism from fans on social media after transferring from Boston College.

Brown never made excuses. He could have decided to sit and not play in certain games this season because of his injuries, but the senior quarterback wanted to keep fighting for his teammates.

"(It's) been hard, but without them (teammates), I wouldn't have been going," Brown said. "Just to play through everything I've been through. Whether it was the hand, my foot, it really didn't matter, I didn't care.

"It was all for them, they're my family and I did it for them. I wouldn't change anything as it is a difference between being injured and being hurt. Was I playing on that borderline? Probably. But for them, I will give my body up."

Oregon has been a very good football program for the last two-plus decades with 13 conference championships and two national championship game apperances since 2010. But the Ducks are still looking for that elusive first national championship.

Now Oregon will hope new coach Dan Lanning is the man who can help the team hoist the program's first national title. While many fans were disappointed and upset with the way Cristobal left the program, Lanning provides the program with a lot of optimism.

Although Lanning doesn't have any previous heading coaching experience, he has surrounded himself with a lot of coaches with a ton of wisdom. Among them are associate head coach and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who both have experience in the college and NFL ranks.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge also provide knowledgeable coaches Lanning can bounce ideas off.

As for players, transfer Bo Nix, who began his career at Auburn, hopes to stabilize the quarterback position until the Ducks believe Ty Thompson is ready. Also, the Ducks' three leading receivers in the Alamo Bowl — Kris Hutson, Dont'e Thornton and Troy Franklin — were all freshmen this season. An extra year with a veteran quarterback should help immensely.

Can Lanning take the next step?

After watching the Ducks the last four games, something needed to change. Yes, Cristobal guided Oregon to three consecutive conference championship games and two Pac-12 championships, but this program went as far as he was going to take it.

Lanning provides the chance for Oregon to be talked about among the mega powers of college football on a routine basis. There's no reason why Oregon shouldn't be competing for championships more often.

While there will be many changes in the program in the weeks and months ahead, fans should be optimistic about the future.

"They're a special group of guys," McClendon said about his team. "They're a special group of men. I just love everything about the group that we had.

"I said it, and I told these guys, I said it every time I got in front of the mic, that I would not rather go into any other — into this fight with any other group of guys, whether it be players and coaches and strength staff, everybody part of this program. I'm just really appreciative of the job they've done."

