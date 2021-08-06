'Dylan Morris is our starter': UW coach Jimmy Lake provides clarity at quarterback position

When asked if either player could conceivably rejoin the program in the future, Lake added: “I wouldn’t say the door is closed at all (on their return), but we’re really respectful of what they’re dealing with. We pray for them to get themselves better and their family better. The door is definitely not closed, but we don’t think they’ll be a part of their team this fall for sure.”

A 6-0, 210-pound redshirt freshman from Kahuku, Hawaii, Ah You arrived in 2019 and did not play in his first two seasons in Seattle. Latu — a 6-0, 260-pounder from Bethel High School — was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 11 player in the state of Washington when he signed with UW last December.

At inside linebacker, UW returns a pair of sophomore starters in Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon, as well as sophomore M.J. Tafisi, redshirt freshmen Alphonzo Tuputala and Daniel Hemuli and second-year freshman Carson Bruener. Lake said “we’re still in a good spot depth-wise.”

The 6-2, 230-pound Bruener signed in 2020 as an inside linebacker, before shifting outside last spring. Now it certainly appears he’ll resurface at his original position.

“There’s a guy that can swing back and forth. But Carson Bruener will play more inside linebacker for us,” Lake said. “But we’ll still be able to put him at outside linebacker. On both sides of the ball, I like guys to be able to play different positions to help out for injuries. The more things you can do, we can get you on the football field. Carson’s one of those players. He’s extremely smart. He’s athletic. He can rush the passer. He can play inside linebacker for us. So right now you’re going to see him playing way more inside.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0