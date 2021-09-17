2A Football: Lumberjacks start strong, finish stronger to beat Bay

That sound you could hear echoing around Longview Memorial Stadium, from a victorious R.A. Long football team following its 28-12 win over Hudson’s Bay, joined by a wave of students decked out in black and red, was more than just a “Whose House? Jacks’ House” chant.
It may have been the sound of a new era in the Lumberjack half of town.
“I keep telling them, ‘We’re re-writing what it means to be R.A. Long football,’” RAL coach Jon Barker said. “I want to get it to the point where nobody wants to schedule us for homecoming anymore, we’re not the easy W.”
For the first time since 2017, the Lumberjacks are 2-1 to start the season. For the first time since 2015, they’ve won back-to-back games.
And for the first time in four years, the Lumberjacks left Longview Memorial victorious following a home win.
“It feels amazing out here,” quarterback Shaun Mize said. “The Jacks haven’t done this in forever, and it feels so good to come out to a home game and win for the fans and for R.A. Long.”
Mize and the Lumberjacks went through just about everything to do it, and they proved Pete Carroll’s famous adage correct:
You can’t win the game in the first quarter. You can’t win the game in the second quarter. You can’t win the game in the third quarter.
But you can absolutely win it in the fourth quarter.
After its best start of the season thus far put the Jacks up 14-0 at halftime, Hudson’s Bay started the climb back in the third quarter. R.A. Long hadn’t been able to slow the Eagles’ ground attack down in the first half, but two takeaways and a handful of big plays when it mattered kept Bay off the scoreboard.
But that all changed to start the second, when the Eagles scored on a 66-yard drive, forced the Lumberjacks to go three-and-out, and went 60 yards easily to score again. The only stops R.A. Long could make were on two-point conversions — stops that ended up being huge in the grand scheme of things.
But with 2:59 to go in the third quarter, the Jacks’ lead had been slashed to 14-12, and any semblance of momentum left on the RAL sideline seemed to evaporate when then ensuing kickoff went through the return team and spotted the offense back at its own 10-yard line.
That’s when Mize went to work.
“My mindset was get the ball and score,” he said. “Whatever it takes.”
But the Jacks did more than just score. They ripped off a 16-play, eight-minute drive that dinked and dunked its way down the field, converting three third-downs and wrestling back control of the game. Jorge Aguilar finished it off with a 5-yard touchdown, and suddenly, the lead was back to two possessions.
“It’s nice to see that we can slow it down, not go for the long daggers, and work our way down the field,” Barker said.
Mize went 4-for-5 on the drive; all four went to Jamond Harris II, who finished the day with a team-high seven catches for 86 yards.
“Great minds think alike,” Mize said. “He knows what I’m doing, I know what he’s doing every single play… we have a great connection.”
The Lumberjacks went for the jugular and recovered a fumble on a short kickoff, but Mize turned it over on his lone interception of the day two plays into the ensuing drive.
Then, on Hudson’s Bay’s very next play, the Jacks dove on a fumble and got the ball right back.
“Last year when we played Bay, they fumbled twice but we didn’t get any of them,” Barker said. “Those bad snaps turned into run plays. This year, all those bad snaps either turned into a tackle for loss or a turnover. We’re doing a much better job of capitalizing on the mistakes of the offense.”
Down nine points, Hudson’s Bay didn’t run its second play in the fourth quarter until there was under four minutes left on the clock. The Eagles only ran 10 plays in the final quarter, gaining a total of 17 yards and turning the ball over three times — once on a fumble, once on an Israel Rutherford interception, and one final time on downs to let Mize kneel the win out.
The Lumberjacks ended up with five takeaways and forced the Eagles to give the ball up on downs three more times.
“That’s the whole purpose of our defense,” Barker said. “Let them chunk, chunk, chunk, but no big plays, then capitalize and take the baby away.”
That theme started off right away. After the Jacks needed just five plays to score on their first drive, with most of the yards coming on a 56-yard bomb from Mize to Rutherford and the final four coming on a screen pass to Ilyas Mehrer, Hudson’s Bay went to work. The Eagles ripped off a 15-play drive, moving the ball at will — until the Lumberjacks stalled them out at the 7-yard line.
After two short drives resulted in no points, R.A. Long thought it had doubled its lead when Mize hit Harris on a slant for a 45-yard touchdown, but the play was called back for a penalty. Instead, RAL worked its way down the field, with Mize hitting Mehrer for a clutch fourth-down conversion in the red zone, then dragging defenders by his facemask for a 4-yard touchdown to put the hosts up 14-0.
Mize finished his day 12-for-25 four 172 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick.
“He reads the field really good,” Harris said. “And he can throw the ball.”
And when it was all said and done, Mize was one of two Lumberjacks — along with Rutherford — donning the hard hats awarded to Barker’s players of the game, surrounded by a student section full of three classes celebrating their first home win.