2A Football: Lumberjacks start strong, finish stronger to beat Bay

But you can absolutely win it in the fourth quarter.

After its best start of the season thus far put the Jacks up 14-0 at halftime, Hudson’s Bay started the climb back in the third quarter. R.A. Long hadn’t been able to slow the Eagles’ ground attack down in the first half, but two takeaways and a handful of big plays when it mattered kept Bay off the scoreboard.

But that all changed to start the second, when the Eagles scored on a 66-yard drive, forced the Lumberjacks to go three-and-out, and went 60 yards easily to score again. The only stops R.A. Long could make were on two-point conversions — stops that ended up being huge in the grand scheme of things.

But with 2:59 to go in the third quarter, the Jacks’ lead had been slashed to 14-12, and any semblance of momentum left on the RAL sideline seemed to evaporate when then ensuing kickoff went through the return team and spotted the offense back at its own 10-yard line.

That’s when Mize went to work.

“My mindset was get the ball and score,” he said. “Whatever it takes.”

