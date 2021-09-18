1B football: Naselle outruns Winlock in rain-soaked showdown

Jason Harman added 191 yards and three touchdowns on 16 rushes, and Strange pitched in 51 rushing yards — still playing limited minutes, but adding more each week.

“We become pretty dangerous when we get the three of them going,” McNulty said.

Naselle went into halftime up 20-6, but as the rain and wind picked up in the second half, the Comets ran away with it. Kolten Lindstrom logged 196 yards on scoring plays alone in the third quarter — a 48-yard run, a 65-yard run, and the 80-yard catch — and while the Cardinals were able to trade touchdowns to start the period, Naselle ended it with 22 unanswered points.

“We kind of got things rolling,” McNulty said. “They were taking away some things in the first half, figured out what we were doing, and forced us to take advantage of something else. The second half, we went in with a little different run game, and it worked out.”

Nolan Swofford led Winlock with two touchdowns and 137 yards on a game-high 20 carries. Neal Patching added a touchdown in the first quarter and racked up 98 yards of his own.

It went less well for the Cardinals trying to throw the ball through the Storm; Patching went 1-for-12 on the night, with his receivers dropping eight balls.

Winlock (2-1) will return home to face Taholah next Friday. Naselle (2-1) is scheduled to get a bye before a showdown at Mossyrock on Oct. 1.

