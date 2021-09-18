1B football: Naselle outruns Winlock in rain-soaked showdown

NASELLE — Rain, wind, rushing yards, and points were in high supply as Naselle bounced back to winning form with a 64-22 win over Winlock on Friday.
The two teams combined for two completions through the air — one apiece — and 770 rushing yards. Of those, 542 came from the Comets, who turned a lead into a blowout with a 36-point third quarter.
Joey Strange, who only played a half in Naselle’s first two games due to a nagging injury, started the game under center, but gave way to freshman Jacob Lindstrom out of halftime. The change didn’t slow the Comets down at all, though.
“Jacob played the entire first game at quarterback, and he played three-quarters of the game last week,” Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “So it wasn’t a panic or anything when he started the third quarter. He’s got it down, and he does some things very, very well. One of them is that he hands off to his brother.”
Indeed, a good chunk of the Comets’ success could be put down to handing the ball off to junior Kolten Lindstrom and watching him fly. The tailback, who also missed a good part of Naselle’s loss to Lummi last week, outgained the Cardinals by himself, racking up 289 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries, while also logging an 80-yard touchdown reception.
“He’s pretty good,” McNulty said. “He might not be 100%, but he’s right there.”
Jason Harman added 191 yards and three touchdowns on 16 rushes, and Strange pitched in 51 rushing yards — still playing limited minutes, but adding more each week.
“We become pretty dangerous when we get the three of them going,” McNulty said.
Naselle went into halftime up 20-6, but as the rain and wind picked up in the second half, the Comets ran away with it. Kolten Lindstrom logged 196 yards on scoring plays alone in the third quarter — a 48-yard run, a 65-yard run, and the 80-yard catch — and while the Cardinals were able to trade touchdowns to start the period, Naselle ended it with 22 unanswered points.
“We kind of got things rolling,” McNulty said. “They were taking away some things in the first half, figured out what we were doing, and forced us to take advantage of something else. The second half, we went in with a little different run game, and it worked out.”
Nolan Swofford led Winlock with two touchdowns and 137 yards on a game-high 20 carries. Neal Patching added a touchdown in the first quarter and racked up 98 yards of his own.
It went less well for the Cardinals trying to throw the ball through the Storm; Patching went 1-for-12 on the night, with his receivers dropping eight balls.
Winlock (2-1) will return home to face Taholah next Friday. Naselle (2-1) is scheduled to get a bye before a showdown at Mossyrock on Oct. 1.