Flight of the living shred: Kelso Skate Park draws a crowd during pandemic

That critique of Longview’s Cloney Park was a common refrain from the crowd of skaters in Kelso on Thursday. Some skaters noted that while they prefer Longview’s street style layout there is no way to get around its many deficiencies. Nearly everyone in that chorus noted that they are from Longview but opt to travel to the corner of Burcham Street and Minor Road in Kelso each day because the conditions are so much better.

“The Longview skate park is so bad,” Isaiah Evans, of Longview, said in between high flying laps on his scooter. “You can barely ride it without hitting a crack and falling. And all the ledges are so rusted. No matter how much wax you put it does not make it better.”

That inclination to maintain their surroundings and to take pride in their shared space seems to have intensified during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic as a ragamuffin community of skaters found refuge at the Rotary park. The regulars at the park on Thursday estimated that between 15-20 skaters have been dependably congregating every day that doesn’t have sideways rain.

“Sometimes families have barbecues and stuff here. We just chill and skate,” Evans said. “(The city) only closed it once and that was because construction was around it.”