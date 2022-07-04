Firecracker Classic: Kelso Premier adds another title before State

Kelso Premier got to celebrate more than just independence over the weekend, capping the Firecraker Classic with plenty of on-field fireworks on Sunday to take home the top prize with a 3-2, walk-off win over the Clark County Cubs.

But in order to get to the title game, Premier had to pull off some late-game heroics against Aberdeen Longshore. Premier went up 3-0 with a run in the second inning, followed by two more in the third, but Aberdeen answered with three in the top of the fourth to even the game.

Premier tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead back at 4-3, but Aberdeen scored one in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4, leaving Premier in need of a score to move on.

Premier put runners on first and second before a wild throw moved them to second and third. With a base open, Aberdeen loaded the bases with an intentional walk before plunking the next batter to give Premier a 5-4 win on a walk-off hit by pitch and make their matchup with the Cubs the de facto championship game.

Isaac Lemmons tossed three innings of relief for Premier after taking over for JC Francis in the fifth and allowed just two hits and one earned run to get the win for Premier.

Geoffrey Glass led the way at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Premier then readied for the title game against the Cubs, where they’d score first in the bottom of the second before the cubs took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

Premier evened the game at 2-2 with a run in the sixth, but after both teams were held scoreless in the seventh, they played on into extras where Toutle Lake’s Kyler Shellenbarger knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give Premier another tournament title on their summer slate.

Pitchers dominated the title, with Premier mustering just four hits while holding the Cubs to just one on the game. Shellenbarger finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and knocked in the game-winning run.

Matthew Kinswa tossed a gem on the mound, going 7 2/3 innings while surrendering the Cubs’ lone hit with 13 strikeouts before he was relieved with two outs in the top of the eighth.

Premier worked its way into the semis with a pair of wins on Friday and Saturday. Premier took down LCBC’s combined AA team 10-3 on Saturday, highlighted by a two-RBI game from Francis, who also closed out the game by tossing the ninth frame.

On Friday, Premier opened the tournament against the Rural Baseball Inc. Dirtbags, another local team that went on to take third in the tournament.

Premier held the Dirtbags to just two hits and were propelled by a 10-run third inning to take down RBI 13-0 in the opener. Shellenbarger was the hot bat once again for premier, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored while Kinswa and Lemmons combined for the shutout on the mound.

Cannon Johnson and Hunter Gutenberger managed to tally the Dirtbags’ only hits on the game, with Gutenberger launching a double for RBI.

Ryan Jacob, who started the season on Premier, switched allegiances and started the game on the mound against his old squad, but errors behind him helped Premier clean up against the Dirtbags.

RBI didn’t let the opening game define them, but they still had some mud to trudge through on Friday, taking on the Cubs who went on to finish second.

This time the 10-run crooked frame came in the first innings, putting the Dirtbags behind early in the loss. Owen Erickson was a bright spot for the Dirtbags, tossing a scoreless 1 1/3 innings in relief. Erickson also had one of the Dirtbags’ two hits and Colby Biddix drove in their lone run in the home half of the fifth inning.

The Dirtbags woke up on Saturday in a winnings mood, and they beat Aberdeen Longshore 10-3 in their only game of the day.

Hunter Gutenberger, well-worn from spending plenty of time behind the dish this summer, flipped spots and tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the win and also went 2-for-2 with a run scored at the plate. Gutenberger took over for Josh Ellis, who took over in the second and tossed the majority of the game, surrendering one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

Kaemon Sawa led the charge at the dish with three RBIs on two hits with two runs scored. Tanner Jackson scored three runs on one hit out of the leadoff spot for the Dirtbags whileEthan Long went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Cannon Johnson drove in two runs with a double and scored a run of his own.

RBI closed out their third place finish at the Lumberyard on Sunday with a 7-2 win over LCBC. The Dirtbags broke things open with four runs in the fourth to turn a 2-2 game into a 6-2 advantage for RBI.

Todd Tabor struck out seven batters in six innings of work on the mound, allowing just two hits and two unearned runs before Jacob Rogers picked up a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless seventh. Tophere McDonnell put in work as the Dirtbags’ backstop behind the plate, keeping the ball nearby while making the right calls throughout.

Sawa added another trio of RBIs on another pair of hits with a run scored. Tabor helped his own cause with a hit and an RBI. Boston Caron put in work on the base paths, turning a single into a double and scoring two runs on the game.

On to State

Next weekend the summer hardballers turn their attention to the Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament at Rister Stadium. With plenty of area teams in action, here’s how they’ll start the tournament on Thursday.

LCBC (combined AA) plays the Clark County Cubs at 10:30 a.m.

Nelson Baseball Club takes the turf at 1 p.m. to play Hoquiam.

Then it’s RBI’s turn to take on the Vancouver Bulldogs at 3:30.

Kelso Premier caps the first day against Twin Cities at 6 p.m.

