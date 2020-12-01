Fear and loathing: Huskies lick their wounds after back-to-back losses in Las Vegas

It’s the first time UW has started a season 0-2 since 2002, and the first time since 1983 that the Huskies have failed to reach 60 points in each of their first two games.

Green got the scoring started with an early bucket right out of the gate, but he would remain the only UW player to notch a field goal through the first 13:44 of game time as the Highlanders opened up a 19-10 lead.

At one point, the Dawgs turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions.

“I feel like in the first half, we were a little bit selfish, we weren’t moving the ball,” Hopkins said. “We looked slow.”

At halftime, Green was one of just four Huskies who had made a field goal and he was the only Washington player to hit a three-pointer. Meanwhile, UW racked up nine turnovers in the first half.

It’s not like the Highlanders shot the lights out themselves, it’s just that they gave themselves a few more chances. Riverside shot 37.5% in the first half and 34.5% in the second and made back-to-back shots just four times. But they won the battle on the offensive glass 14-5 and outscored UW 14-0 on second-chance points as they refused to let the game get close in the second half.