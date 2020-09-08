Father and daughter from Kelso among fan cutouts at M's games

In that job, Thiry has developed friendships with players, managers, coaches, and fellow moonlighting officers. He’s had adventures, too. It has been his job to help subdue the occasional interloper onto the field, which have ranged from a young fellow wearing wrestling shoes — and nothing else — to the infamous “Kissing Bandit,” Morganna Roberts, who trotted out to third base to plant a kiss on George Brett during the 1979 All-Star Game at the Kingdome.

“At one point in my life, I used to be fairly fast,’’ Thiry said cheerfully.

Once, at the Kingdome, Thiry had to apprehend a young man who ran onto the field with a knife after Randy Johnson’s division-title clinching win over the Angels in 1995. All he wanted was a piece of the turf, it turned out, but it was tense for a while.

Stationed since 2002 in the bullpen, Thiry says, “My job is to keep the players away from the fans, and the fans away from the players.”

His daughter, Lindsey Thiry, a member of 2005 national championship Washington volleyball team who now covers the Los Angeles Rams for ESPN, realized that the cutouts provided a great opportunity for her dad to be at his post for one more season — at least in spirit.