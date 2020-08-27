Exploring Outdoors: Loving it to death

These behaviors have been exasperated not only by the influx of people to scenic parks and places, but also by the simultaneous reduction of guides, rangers, and other supervisory positions.

In the face of COVID-19 many public land agencies have had to cut their staffing due to budget constraints. But that doesn’t mean that access has been limited in most cases. Just last week the director of the National Park Service, Margaret Everson, announced that reduced staff would not result in substantially reduced public access.

While consistent access to public lands is an undeniable tenant of the mission of those places and agencies, there is also an undeniable risk to allowing the unchecked and unwashed masses to traipse through our most pristine environments at will.

Now, as much as ever, it’s imperative to remember that just because we can do something doesn’t mean that we should.

FISHIN’

Anglers continue to hit area rivers hard in search of summer salmon and steelhead. With the Chinook salmon run in full gear from the mouth of the Columbia River all the way up and over Bonneville Dam there are options aplenty for anyone with a hunger for big fish.