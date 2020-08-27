Exploring Outdoors: Loving it to death

As the neverending story of COVID-19 pushes onward and continues to put pressure on the public to remain sheltered in place, there is one setting that has seen a surge in popularity — the outdoors.
That’s the sort of thing that we encourage in this space. Whether it’s fishing, or hunting, or hiking, or birding, or camping, or stargazing, the more time we are able to carve out in wild spaces the better off our souls will be. But that doesn’t mean that the spaces themselves wind up no worse for the wear.
While congregations of people in confined spaces have become socially unacceptable in the face of coronavirus, more and more people have been flocking to the wide open spaces all at once. The problem is that once they all get there the tranquility and isolation they originally sought no longer exists. What’s worse is that the overcrowding often leads to compounding poor group decisions made either out of haste or negligence.
Long lines of cars idle for hours at entrance gates and then illegally park off-road when parking lots inevitably overflow. These actions damage native flora and soil health while risking wildfires when tall dry grasses touch hot engine components.
Hikers head off trail when their views and progress are obstructed by other persons on designated paths. This behavior is detrimental to complex ecosystems as they are trampled under foot, creating yet another scar of human origin in the wilderness.
When garbage cans overflow visitors get lazy and leave their rubbish in haphazard piles, or worse, abandon their trash in the backcountry. Those actions spoil those treasured vistas for everyone who follows in the same footsteps.
The same goes for restroom facilities that become overtaxed and unsanitary. Obviously the call of nature cannot be ignored, but when hundreds of people are scampering off trail to do their business the aftermath is unsavory, to say the least. If you can imagine spent toilet paper decorating the forest like some Halloween prank gone awry, I’ll spare you the rest of the nasty details.
The point is, when the wild spaces around us are put under unnecessary strain they suffer. And in turn so do we all suffer the consequences as our irreplaceable destinations are diminished, ruined, or closed off to public access all together.
In recent weeks overcrowding issues have plagued Mount Rainier National Park as well as sections of the Olympic National Park. The staircase access point near Lake Cushman was even closed down by the U.S. Forest Service in response to unprecedented traffic jams that blocked US 101 in both directions. At Mount Saint Helens National Volcanic Monument visitors have taken to renegade camping in parking lots and other off-limits areas.
In Oregon country, the pristine waters of Crater Lake made national news over the last month because a pyroclastic flow of visitors have been urinating and defecating too close to the waters’ edge. And that’s just the human and dog waste. As for the garbage? Many unsavory visitors have been tossing it right in the magical, and pristine, waters of the collapsed cinder cone volcano.
These behaviors have been exasperated not only by the influx of people to scenic parks and places, but also by the simultaneous reduction of guides, rangers, and other supervisory positions.
In the face of COVID-19 many public land agencies have had to cut their staffing due to budget constraints. But that doesn’t mean that access has been limited in most cases. Just last week the director of the National Park Service, Margaret Everson, announced that reduced staff would not result in substantially reduced public access.
While consistent access to public lands is an undeniable tenant of the mission of those places and agencies, there is also an undeniable risk to allowing the unchecked and unwashed masses to traipse through our most pristine environments at will.
Now, as much as ever, it’s imperative to remember that just because we can do something doesn’t mean that we should.
FISHIN’
Anglers continue to hit area rivers hard in search of summer salmon and steelhead. With the Chinook salmon run in full gear from the mouth of the Columbia River all the way up and over Bonneville Dam there are options aplenty for anyone with a hunger for big fish.
The busiest spot along the big river, by far, was the waterway in front of Kalama. Last week the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sampled 184 boat rods near Kalama on the Columbia River with 31 keeper Chinook, one jack, and another jack released. Another 435 bank anglers near totem town kept 41 Chinook and released two other kings. Near the mouth of the Cowlitz River 221 sampled boat rods showed off 43 keeper Chinook and seven jacks. From one end of Longview to the other there were 358 boat rods sampled with 40 Chinook and two jacks on board, along with one released coho. Another 142 bank anglers kept three Chinook and one jack within Longview city limits.
The tributary angling effort appeared to be a bit more muted last week, although plenty of boats and boots were visible up and down the Cowlitz River. Between the mouth of the Cowlitz and the I-5 boat launch seven boat roads had no catch to show or tell about. Between the freeway and the Barrier Dam 19 boat rods kept 22 steelhead while 33 bank rods kept four steelies and released two more.
At the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery last week crews retrieved 215 summer steelhead, 14 spring Chinook, eight jacks, 132 mini-jacks, 61 cutthroat trout, four fall Chinook, and one coho adult. Tacoma Power employees also released 111 spring Chinook mini-jacks into Riffe Lake last week. A water condition report released by Tacoma Power early this week reported river flow at 4,590 cubic feet per second below Mayfield Dam, along with 12 feet of visibility and a temperature of 54.2 degrees.
Warmwater fishing continues to pay off for patient anglers who know where to try their luck and the Mayfield Reservoir on the upper Cowlitz is still one of the hottest destinations around. Since Aug. 5 the dam pool has received shipments totaling 8,971 hatchery rainbow trout weighing nearly one pound each. The most recent deposit included 2,080 trucked in trout on Aug. 25. Big ugly tiger musky are also a popular target at both Mayfield and Merwin reservoirs.
HUNTIN’
A score of free youth pheasant hunts are coming around the bend in Oregon and registration is now open.
Licensed hunters under the age of 18 will be allowed to hunt stocked pheasants in September and October at several locations in advance of the general season that will begin later in October.
“Youth pheasant hunts are a great chance for young hunters to find early success and put the lessons learned in hunter education classes to work in the field,” Jered Goodwin, ODFW hunter education coordinator, said in a press release.
Youth pheasant hunts, where quail and dove may also be fair game, will be hosted in Central Point, Coquille, Monmouth, Eugene, Irrigon/Umatilla, John Day (Prairie City), Klamath Falls, La Grande, Ontario, Portland/Sauvie Island and Tygh Valley. However, an event originally scheduled in Madras has been canceled. For information on specific events, or to register, check online at odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login.
The arrival of September will also start the onslaught of popular hunting seasons in Washington. Whereas black bear hunts started on Aug. 1, hunts for deer, elk, and other game animals are just about to get going.
Archery hunts for black-tailed, white-tailed and mule deer will get the mossy rock rolling down hill on Sept. 1. Hunts for cougars, bobcats, foxes, raccoons, cottontail rabbits, snowshoe hares, forest grouse, mourning doves, and crows will also begin when the calendar page flips. And fall turkey hunts in GMUs 101-154 and 162-186 will also open on Sept. 1.
Of course, in Washington coyotes may be hunted all year long.
SHOOTIN’
Target practice is no longer an option on WDFW and DNR managed lands as wildfire dangers linger through the first vestiges of fall.
“We implemented several fire risk prevention measures for WDFW lands in Eastern Washington earlier this summer,” Cynthia Wilkerson, lands division manager for WDFW, in a press release. “With increasing fire danger and several recent incidents of human-caused fires in southwest Washington, we want to emphasize that the target shooting ban includes Western Washington.”
The temporary ban applies to around one million acres of land managed by WDFW, including wildlife areas and water access areas. However, the temporary rule does not restrict lawful hunting.
The new rules will remain in place until wildfire dangers subside.
COMMUNICATIN’
Outdoor recreators will now be able to better understand the associated risks more clearly no matter if they typically press one or two on a touchdown phone.
The "Recreate Responsibly Coalition" is spearheading the effort to erect safety placards for both english and spanish speakers in the great outdoors during the COVID-19 era. Nearly 400 signs, featuring seven safety tips, will soon be going up at state parks, wildlife areas, and recreation areas.
"This is our collective effort to educate recreationists on the importance of taking precautions while out on the trail or at the local park,” Hilary Franz, commissioner of public lands, said in a press release. “We know how critical our lands are to residents during this unprecedented time. We just ask that they enjoy them responsibly."
The seven guidelines include:
Know Before You Go: Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it’s closed, don’t go. If it’s crowded, have a backup plan.
Plan Ahead: Prepare for facilities to be closed, pack lunch, and bring essentials like hand sanitizer and a face covering.
Explore Locally: Limit long-distance travel and make use of local parks, trails, and public spaces. Be mindful of your impact on the communities you visit.
Practice Physical Distancing: Keep your group size small. Be prepared to cover your nose and mouth and give others space. If you’re sick, stay home.
Play It Safe: Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Search and rescue operations and health care resources are both strained.
Leave No Trace: Respect public lands and communities and take all your garbage with you.
Build an Inclusive Outdoors: Be an active part of making the outdoors safe and welcoming for all identities and abilities.
“Some of our most treasured areas have seen an unprecedented amount of use this summer,” WDFW director, Kelly Susewind, added. “We’re glad to see so many people enjoying the outdoors and visiting public lands, and we’re asking everyone to play their part to protect our natural resources and local communities so these areas can remain open.”
