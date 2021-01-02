EWU grinds out second win in Portland with 40 free throws

PORTLAND — Basketball in the time of COVID-19 — at least in the Big Sky — means a season of two-game series over the weekend, instead of travel to play different teams on Thursday and Saturday. In both Portland State and Eastern Washington’s first go-around with the new format, the teams may not have got the memo that the two games didn’t necessarily have to be the same themselves.
Two days after their first matchup, Eastern Washington and Portland State pretty much copied the blueprint in the sequel: starting out close, exchanging big quarters, and ending in a nailbiter. And once again, EWU came out the better, taking the sweep with a 73-67 win.
For the second straight game, the Eagles had the chance to put it away at the free-throw line but couldn’t, missing four free throws in the final minute to let the Vikings trim a double-digit lead to seven points.
With 16 seconds left, though, Aaliyah Alexander was true on both of her attempts, putting it away for good before it could get quite as close as Thursday’s game got.
“Fortunately we had a little bit bigger of a lead than we had (Thursday),” EWU head coach Wendy Schuller said. “We’ve got to get better shooting free throws down the stretch. I think we’ve got the right kids shooting them, we’ve just got to knock them down.”
Those were the last two EWU free throws in a game full of them. The Eagles went 31-of-40 from the line on the game, including taking 18 in the fourth quarter. The difference in made free throws — Portland State only drew 11 of them, making seven — ended up being four times the final deficit.
“I think anybody that watched the game could see that, and see that that was a big discrepancy tonight,” PSU head coach Lynn Kennedy said.
Kennedy made a change to his starters, inserting sophomore Jada Lewis and going with a four-guard lineup to set up the Portland State zone around redshirt senior forward Tatiana Streun. The extra speed paid off for the Vikings, who were able to contain the Eagles on the perimeter, but left the key vulnerable and PSU at a disadvantage on the glass. EWU nabbed 14 offensive rebounds and finished with 15 second-chance points, with more coming on free throws following fouls off of boards.
“We want to be aggressive, that’s the word we use,” Schuller said. “We’re not really talking about trying to get to the line. We want to be aggressive and not be passive. Their zone is really good and covers a lot of ground; their kids are really good at flying around. We thought maybe we could find some little holes and be aggressive with it.”
Maise Burnham led all scorers with 21 points for Eastern, including going 9-for-12 at the line, and pulled down five rebounds.
Lewis took advantage of her first career start for the Vikings. After playing just 23 minutes over the course of the first three games this season, she more than matched that total Saturday alone, and led PSU with 20 points. She went 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, including hitting four three-pointers in the third quarter to power a 20-11 run that cut the Eagles’ lead to two going into the fourth.
“That third quarter, she caught fire, and that’s what she can do,” Kennedy said.
Unlike Thursday, though, the Vikings couldn’t keep up in the fourth quarter. The Eagles only made five field goals in the final 10 minutes, but built the lead at the line, and forced nine PSU turnovers.
Rainier alum Desirae Hansen finished with 11 points for Portland State, reaching double-digits for the 16th straight games dating back to last season. She added four assists and a team-high seven rebounds, but had a tough day shooting from distance, going 0-for-6 on three-pointers. Toledo’s Kal Schaplow, a freshman on the EWU roster, did not play.
Out of the gate, Portland State started off hot from long range, making three of its first six shots. The well quickly dried up, though, with the Vikings missing their last nine three-pointers in the first half and their first of the second before Lewis went off in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, the Eagles didn’t exactly light it up, but began to get to the line consistently in the second quarter. After taking just five free throws in the first quarter, EWU went 12-of-14 from the charity stripe in the second to push a three-point lead after 10 minutes into double-digits. Grace Kirscher punctuated the big quarter for EWU, pulling up from just past the logo with two seconds left on the clock and burying her first three-pointer of the game to send the Eagles into the break up 39-23.
Portland State will have a slightly different experience next week, playing one of two home-and-home series on their schedule. The Vikings will play at Sacramento State on Thursday, before coming back home to host the Hornets on Saturday. The Eagles, meanwhile, will get a full weekend home, hosting Weber State twice in Cheney.