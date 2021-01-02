EWU grinds out second win in Portland with 40 free throws

PORTLAND — Basketball in the time of COVID-19 — at least in the Big Sky — means a season of two-game series over the weekend, instead of travel to play different teams on Thursday and Saturday. In both Portland State and Eastern Washington’s first go-around with the new format, the teams may not have got the memo that the two games didn’t necessarily have to be the same themselves.

Two days after their first matchup, Eastern Washington and Portland State pretty much copied the blueprint in the sequel: starting out close, exchanging big quarters, and ending in a nailbiter. And once again, EWU came out the better, taking the sweep with a 73-67 win.

For the second straight game, the Eagles had the chance to put it away at the free-throw line but couldn’t, missing four free throws in the final minute to let the Vikings trim a double-digit lead to seven points.

With 16 seconds left, though, Aaliyah Alexander was true on both of her attempts, putting it away for good before it could get quite as close as Thursday’s game got.

“Fortunately we had a little bit bigger of a lead than we had (Thursday),” EWU head coach Wendy Schuller said. “We’ve got to get better shooting free throws down the stretch. I think we’ve got the right kids shooting them, we’ve just got to knock them down.”