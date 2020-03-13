Due to coronavirus concerns, Sounders cancel all operations at practice facility after MLS season suspension

Because of concerns over the novel coronavirus, the Sounders have canceled all operations at Starfire Sports in Tukwila, where they practice, including activities for their second-tier USL and academy programs, until further notice.

The announcement Thursday follows Major League Soccer suspending the 2020 season for 30 days to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

For the Sounders, the league shutdown meant the team canceled their Thursday chartered flight to Houston to play the Dynamo on Saturday. The Sounders, which won the MLS Cup in November, will miss four matches during the suspension.

The organization has said any purchased tickets would be honored when those matches are rescheduled. If the suspension lasts just the 30 days, the Sounders (1-0-1) could play their April 18 match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field as planned.

While the club didn’t offer comment Thursday, Garth Lagerwey, Sounders general manager and president of soccer, acknowledged at a press gathering Wednesday that “the situation is fluid” and the organization is in full support of decisions made by health and government officials and the league.