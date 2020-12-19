Ducks beat Huskies, Sadler out indefinitely

Freshman Sydney Parris dropped a game-high 18 points off the bench for No. 7 Oregon, which pulled away from Washington in the second half in a 73-49 win over the Huskies in women’s Pac-12 basketball play.
Satou Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Ducks, who improved to 6-0 in 2020 and stretched their winning streak, dating back to last season, to 25 games.
Junior Darcy Rees tied a career high with 20 points to lead the Huskies, who stuck around within punching distance for the better part of three quarters.
The issue for UW was its shooting — aside from Rees, who went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, the Dawgs went 0-for-6 on threes in the first half and 1-for-12 for the whole game, while finishing at just 34% from the field in general.
Oregon didn’t shoot the lights out itself, finishing 8-for-28 from three-point range, but scored 34 points off of 20 UW turnovers and beating UW 14-4 in second-chance points.
“I thought we turned the ball over way too many times in the first quarter and put us in a hole,” UW head coach Jody Wynn said. “Twenty turnovers isn’t going to win games in this league.”
UW started off cold from the field, making just two of its first 10 shots in the first quarter, while Oregon hit a pair of three-pointers to jump out to an early lead, and one more push its advantage to 21-12 after 10 minutes of play.
The Ducks expanded that lead to double-digits with a layup 30 seconds into the second quarter, and then stretched it to as many as 17 points midway through the period on a Saballay jumper. But the Huskies went on a run of their own after that shot, holding Oregon without a field goal for the next six minutes to cut the deficit back down to nine points, before a Sedona Prince layup sent the game into halftime with the Ducks up 37-26.
Washington held more or less steady in the third quarter, but Parrish took over in the fourth.
The freshman played the entire final 10 minutes and went 5-of-8 from the field for 12 points; no other player on either team hit more than one field goal in the period. Those dozen points tied her previous season high for an entire game.
Sophomore center Quay Miller tabbed her second double-double of the season for the Huskies, scoring 11 points and bringing in a game-high 10 rebounds.
UW will host No. 21 Oregon State on Monday for a 2 p.m. game. Oregon will make the trip east to face Washington State the same day at 11 a.m.
Sadler out
The loss for UW was doubled after the game, as head coach Jody Wynn announced that freshman point guard Tameiya Sadler — who missed her third consecutive game Saturday — would be out indefinitely with an injury.
Sadler, who had taken over the starting point guard role out of the gate, had been one of UW’s best offensive weapons to start the season, averaging 14.4 points per game and eclipsing 20 points twice.
Freshman Jayda Noble started in Sadler’s place for the second straight game, while senior Khayla Rooks moved over once again from forward to point guard.
