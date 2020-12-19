Ducks beat Huskies, Sadler out indefinitely

Freshman Sydney Parris dropped a game-high 18 points off the bench for No. 7 Oregon, which pulled away from Washington in the second half in a 73-49 win over the Huskies in women’s Pac-12 basketball play.

Satou Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Ducks, who improved to 6-0 in 2020 and stretched their winning streak, dating back to last season, to 25 games.

Junior Darcy Rees tied a career high with 20 points to lead the Huskies, who stuck around within punching distance for the better part of three quarters.

The issue for UW was its shooting — aside from Rees, who went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, the Dawgs went 0-for-6 on threes in the first half and 1-for-12 for the whole game, while finishing at just 34% from the field in general.

Oregon didn’t shoot the lights out itself, finishing 8-for-28 from three-point range, but scored 34 points off of 20 UW turnovers and beating UW 14-4 in second-chance points.

“I thought we turned the ball over way too many times in the first quarter and put us in a hole,” UW head coach Jody Wynn said. “Twenty turnovers isn’t going to win games in this league.”