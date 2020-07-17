Dirtbags walk off Black Hills at Orzel Haymaker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a strange season. Such an obvious claim stands next to something like water is wet. Sure. What are we doing here?

With the strange, halting, seemingly over-before-it-started season, there isn’t time to fine tune things like timing at the plate. Hitting is hard enough with a lot of practice. It’s nearly impossible to just pick up and go and be good.

After something like a month on the diamond, the RBI Dirtbags finally found an offensive rhythm, and at a great time, storming back from an 8-3 deficit to walk off Black Hills 10-9 in Winlock Thursday, honoring departed RBI co-founder at the eponymous Memorial Haymaker Tournament.

“It’s fun to see the kids do it,” RBI coach Nayt Taylor said of the comeback. “They work super hard. When you’re one hit away in three or four games against good teams, you kinda get down a little bit…Hopefully we’re getting hot at the right time.”

RBI took an early 3-0 lead, but gave it away quickly after three- and four-run innings and the third and fourth, respectively.

But the Dirtbags slowly chipped away, adding a run in the fourth and two in the sixth, getting within striking distance.