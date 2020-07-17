Dirtbags walk off Black Hills at Orzel Haymaker

It’s a strange season. Such an obvious claim stands next to something like water is wet. Sure. What are we doing here?
With the strange, halting, seemingly over-before-it-started season, there isn’t time to fine tune things like timing at the plate. Hitting is hard enough with a lot of practice. It’s nearly impossible to just pick up and go and be good.
After something like a month on the diamond, the RBI Dirtbags finally found an offensive rhythm, and at a great time, storming back from an 8-3 deficit to walk off Black Hills 10-9 in Winlock Thursday, honoring departed RBI co-founder at the eponymous Memorial Haymaker Tournament.
“It’s fun to see the kids do it,” RBI coach Nayt Taylor said of the comeback. “They work super hard. When you’re one hit away in three or four games against good teams, you kinda get down a little bit…Hopefully we’re getting hot at the right time.”
RBI took an early 3-0 lead, but gave it away quickly after three- and four-run innings and the third and fourth, respectively.
But the Dirtbags slowly chipped away, adding a run in the fourth and two in the sixth, getting within striking distance.
Luke Roth took the hill in the top half of the sixth and allowed just an earned run, keep Black Hills close enough to let the offense find its collective swing.
“He threw really well,” Taylor
Ben Woodrum, in addition to going 2-for-4 with a double and a single, made a diving catch in centerfield and earlier threw a runner out at third, twice potentially taking runs away from Black Hills.
Down 9-6 entering the final frame, RBI finally got that one hit it needed, that one hit that had been eluding it.
Jack Boothe started with a single to the right side that snuck through, Roth walked, then Jackson Hull tripled down the right field line, swinging momentum into the exploding Dirtbags dugout.
“That really got us up and at it,” Taylor said.
With Hull at third representing the tying run and one out, Black Hills pulled the infield in and Jesse Towns blooped one of his three singles into left center to plate Hull, even the score, and give RBI a chance to win.
Woodrum was the hero, reaching on an infield single. But the throw was low and skipped away from the Black Hills first basemen, and Towns scampered home, claiming the 10-9 win for RBI.
“That last inning, luckily we got the hit we needed,” Taylor said.
At Winlock
DIRTBGAGS 10, WOLVES 9
Black Hills 013 400 1 — 9 4 3
RBI 120 102 4 — 10 11 4
Batteries: Black Hills — Shepler, Miller (6) and Mikey Green; Rural Baseball Inc. — Chase Staup, Ben Woodrum (4), Luke Roth (6) and Todd Tabor
Thursday scores
Vancouver Cardinals (16U) 4 – Nipps Burgers 3
PAC-Tech 4 - Vancouver Cardinals (Red) 1
Nipps 5 – PDX Ice 3
Everett Rivals vs PAC-Tech (3:35 p.m. start time)
