Dirtbags ten-run Shredders, keep playing for fun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rural Baseball Inc. earned its first home victory of the summer with a 17-8 drubbing of the Camas Shredders in Senior Babe Ruth baseball action in Winlock on Monday.

What was originally scheduled to be a nine-inning game could have been called off in the fifth inning when the Dirtbags held a 15-5 advantage. However, both teams agreed to keep playing ball since the field was open and the sun was still up.

RBI broke open the contest with a 10-run fourth inning. Catcher-of-the-day Jesse Towns singled and scored twice in the big inning as eight Dirtbags scored consecutively.

“He’s like a steady hand, man,” RBI bench coach Nayt Taylor, said. “He’s always there and he always does his job.”

Chase Staup and Mekhi Morlin also had big days at the plate for the Dirtbags as both batters notched three hits, including a triple each. Morlin also drove in three runs while Staup plated two of his teammates. Ben Woodrum and Jackson Hull also had hits in the victory.

“Chase and Mekhi are swinging it well recently. Mekhi came up with a big hit when the game was still in the balance,” Taylor said.