Devils May Care: Locals lose out on NWAC tradition at LCC

A tournament win this year would have catapulted all Red Devils, former and current, into the all-time greats conversation. It also would have given head coach Eric Lane a third straight championship that would have matched the mark of legendary LCC skipper Kelly Smith. Lane was an assistant under Eddie Smith with the 2017 championship team before taking over the following season.

Not that Lane was taking anything for granted in a game as fickle as baseball.

“I think it’s human nature to think that if it’s happened a few times in the past, then you think it’s going to be given to you,” Lane noted. “We talk about championships. That’s our ultimate goal, but we always talk about the process and how we’re going to get there.”

That task is always easier said than done when you’re working with the mercurial personalities of 18 and 19 year old student athletes. With 25 new players on the roster this season, Lane knew it wasn’t simply going to be a plug-in-and-play type of scenario. Still, he was impressed with the gusto that his team approached the season with right up until the carpet was pulled from beneath their cleats.