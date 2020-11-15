Dawg Tags: New-look Huskies grit out win in opener

With Oregon State forced to throw the ball late the Huskies in turn relied on their defensive secondary. In the end it was Asa Turner who hauled in a tipped ball on fourth down to clinch victory in a game that was anything but easy for the home team.

“We said some adversity was going to happen, and it did that game,” Lake said. “We made some mistakes and shot ourselves in the foot a couple times… I was so happy the way our guys grounded it out.”

But while the obvious storylines coming in had been the new head coach, new offensive coordinator, and mystery man under center, there was plenty more that was new Saturday night.

There was Zion Tupuola-Fetui, making his first career start at outside linebacker with Laiatu Latu on the sidelines in street clothes. He was a constant occupant of the OSU backfield with a pair of forced fumbles in the first half and finished with four tackles.

There was Trent McDuffe, UW’s first defensive player to return a punt since Shaq Thompson in 2012. He was making Beavers miss early and often and set up the UW offense with great field position in the second quarter after a 44-yard return up the middle.