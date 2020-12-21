Dawg Roundup: Women's hoops stood up, Men's hoops slumps, football adds commits

This space was originally reserved for a recap of the UW women’s basketball team’s game against No. 21 Oregon State at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday. Instead, the story is the absence of any contest at all after OSU was forced to pause team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Beavers lost to Washington State on Saturday and while the team was in Pullman, it learned of its positive test. OSU did not release whether the case was a player, a coach, or a staffer.
Despite the positive case for their opponent, WSU went ahead with its game against No. 7 Oregon on Monday.
The game between Washington and OSU has been “postponed indefinitely,” according to both schools’ press releases, and representatives from the Pac-12, University of Washington, and Oregon State will try to find a date later on in the season to reschedule the matchup. That approach differs from the protocol for football, in which games that couldn’t be played due to positive tests were ruled “no contest” and taken off the schedule entirely.
It’s the first cancellation of the season for UW, which currently sits at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in Pac-12 play. The Huskies’ next matchup isn’t until after Christmas, when they travel to the Rockies to take on Colorado on Jan. 1 and Utah on Jan. 3.
Men's hoops spiraling
What happened in Vegas on Sunday was just a continuation of the season previously for the UW men’s basketball team, in a lackluster 92-69 loss to Colorado in Sin City.
The Huskies (1-6, 0-2 Pac-12) are currently last in the Pac-12 in points per game (61.0), field goal percentage (39.8%), three-point percentage (25.4%), rebounding margin (-8.4), turnovers forced per game (12.6) and assists per game (9.7 — the only team under 10). They’re 11th in the conference in points allowed per game and rebounds per game.
Washington’s leading scorer was 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn, who scored 16 points and added eight rebounds in 19 minutes of play, before admitting postgame that going into this year, his role on the court was supposed to amount to “not much.”
UW has one player currently shooting above 35% from beyond the arc — that’s Jamal Bey, who’s 4-of-8 this year from downtown after hitting two against Colorado. The four players who have taken at least 20 threes this season — RaeQuan Battle, Hameir Wright, Quade Green, and Erik Stevenson — are shooting a combined 24%, with Green the only one about 25% individually.
UW’s 1-6 record is the program’s worst stretch to open a year since the 1993-94 season. If the Huskies lose to Arizona on Dec. 31, it will be their first 1-7 start since 1957.
Two 'woofs' and a return
Jimmy Lake got to tweet out his fancy “Woof” graphic Saturday — twice.
The occasion? The Huskies received a pair of commitments for its 2022 class over the weekend, from two teammates at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. The first came from Sir Mells, a three-star defensive tackle ranked as the No. 13 prospect in Nevada by 247sports.
Less than three hours later, Mells’ teammate, Anthony Jones, also committed to come to Seattle. Jones is listed as the 35th-best tight end in the country by 247. He may also play defensive end at UW — 247 has him listed at both positions, and he tagged both UW defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe and tight ends coach Derham Cato in his commitment tweet.
Mells and Jones will join a third Liberty teammate at UW alongside four-star receiver Germie Bernard, who committed to Washington in July.
Earlier Saturday morning, UW got more immediate good news, when Luke Wattenberg announced that he would return for one more year. The fifth-year senior, who moved to center in 2020, has started 36 consecutive games for the Huskies and will utilize the extra year of eligibility granted to all athletes by the NCAA.
