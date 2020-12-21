Dawg Roundup: Women's hoops stood up, Men's hoops slumps, football adds commits

This space was originally reserved for a recap of the UW women’s basketball team’s game against No. 21 Oregon State at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday. Instead, the story is the absence of any contest at all after OSU was forced to pause team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Beavers lost to Washington State on Saturday and while the team was in Pullman, it learned of its positive test. OSU did not release whether the case was a player, a coach, or a staffer.

Despite the positive case for their opponent, WSU went ahead with its game against No. 7 Oregon on Monday.

The game between Washington and OSU has been “postponed indefinitely,” according to both schools’ press releases, and representatives from the Pac-12, University of Washington, and Oregon State will try to find a date later on in the season to reschedule the matchup. That approach differs from the protocol for football, in which games that couldn’t be played due to positive tests were ruled “no contest” and taken off the schedule entirely.

It’s the first cancellation of the season for UW, which currently sits at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in Pac-12 play. The Huskies’ next matchup isn’t until after Christmas, when they travel to the Rockies to take on Colorado on Jan. 1 and Utah on Jan. 3.