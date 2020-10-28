Dawg Roundup: UW's Lake talks QB's and early alarms, basketball wonders what's next

Thursday’s scrimmage, of course, will also be the final for players at every other position to put their closing arguments out on film. In addition, though, it’s going to be a chance for the coaching staff to get practice in one other key area; waking up.

After rekindling the #Pac12AfterDark spirit with a 7 p.m. scrimmage, the Huskies are turning around this week and getting their first experience with a 9 a.m. game.

Last year when asked about the possibility of 9 a.m. games, Chris Petersen recalled the one time he had to coach one at Boise State. He remarked how, for that one “miserable” game, his players had to wake up at 4:30 a.m. Lake wouldn’t say what time the Huskies had to wake up or be ready to get to the field Thursday, but did say that the coaching staff was testing out a different pregame plan, including moving some parts of the routine to Wednesday night.

“We’ve gone through the schedule over and over and over,” Lake said. “Now we get to run it live here (Thursday) and see what happens. Then we’ll write down our lessons learned — what we liked, what we didn’t like — and we’ll change those when we do have that 9 a.m. kickoff eventually in the season.”

Plenty up in the air with men’s basketball