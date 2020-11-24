Dawg Roundup: UW women’s hoops to open Wednesday, men on hold

Coming off an extended offseason, the UW women’s basketball team has a lot to make up for and not a lot of time to do it.

The Huskies are set to open their season Wednesday in Las Vegas, facing off against San Diego State in their first of two games in Sin City over the weekend. They’ll then have two days off after facing the Aztecs before taking on BYU on Saturday.

Already, fourth-year head coach Jody Wynn knows everything will be a work in progress.

“I know for a fact that we are not going to be anywhere near perfect, and I know we’re going to make mistakes,” Wynn said in a teleconference with members of the media Tuesday. “I’ve said repeatedly, over and over and over again, that our effort will make up for mistakes.”

The Huskies have improved in each of Wynn’s previous three seasons, going from seven wins in the 2017-18 season to 13 last year, and jumping from one Pac-12 win that first year, to three last season, to five in 2019-20.

But this year UW will have to retool in a way it hasn’t had to since the year after Mike Neighbors, Kelsey Plum, and Chantel Osahor left Montlake.