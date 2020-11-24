Dawg Roundup: UW women’s hoops to open Wednesday, men on hold

Coming off an extended offseason, the UW women’s basketball team has a lot to make up for and not a lot of time to do it.
The Huskies are set to open their season Wednesday in Las Vegas, facing off against San Diego State in their first of two games in Sin City over the weekend. They’ll then have two days off after facing the Aztecs before taking on BYU on Saturday.
Already, fourth-year head coach Jody Wynn knows everything will be a work in progress.
“I know for a fact that we are not going to be anywhere near perfect, and I know we’re going to make mistakes,” Wynn said in a teleconference with members of the media Tuesday. “I’ve said repeatedly, over and over and over again, that our effort will make up for mistakes.”
The Huskies have improved in each of Wynn’s previous three seasons, going from seven wins in the 2017-18 season to 13 last year, and jumping from one Pac-12 win that first year, to three last season, to five in 2019-20.
But this year UW will have to retool in a way it hasn’t had to since the year after Mike Neighbors, Kelsey Plum, and Chantel Osahor left Montlake.
Star guard Amber Melgoza, who led the Huskies in scoring each of the past three seasons, has graduated, as did starting forward Mai-Loni Henson. Starting point guard Rita Pleskovich and forward Ali Bamberger both transferred out of the program. Missy Pederson, who averaged nearly 25 minutes per game over the past two seasons, tore her ACL at the end of October. Junior T.T. Watkins opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, and Grace Beasley, who was set to start her UW career after transferring in from junior college, is now recovering from hip surgery.
All in all, UW will return just 37.1% of last year’s points, 50.1% of last year’s rebounds, and only 31.4% of last year’s assists.
Nearly all of the returning production comes from the frontcourt. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke led the Huskies in rebounding last season, and finished second on the team in points and minutes. She and Pederson were set to be the focal points on offense, but with the latter out, the junior out of Walnut Creek, Calif., will have to step up even more.
“I think a big role for me this year is being more confident with the ball and trying to create my own opportunities for scoring rather than relying on running, passing, and cutting,” Van Dyke said.
At center, the Dawgs bring back junior Darcy Rees, the only returning player with more than six starts last year. They’ll also count on Quay Miller — who averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a freshman — to develop quickly in her second year.
“She’s just really grown up a lot in a short period of time,” Wynn said. “You don’t always see that from a freshman year to a sophomore year, sometimes it takes a couple years. She still has a huge ceiling ahead of her.”
Most of the questions for Washington will come up in the backcourt. The only returning guards available on the UW roster are Alexis Griggsby and Callie Lind. Those players finished last season as second-to-last and last, respectively, on the team in minutes played among players who were on the roster at the end of the season.
Reinforcements will come in the form of a trio of freshmen guards. Nia Lowery, who missed last season with a foot injury, is healthy as a redshirt freshman factor. Wynn has already announced that Tameiya Sadler, the 98th-best recruit nationally according to ESPN, will start at point guard. Jayda Noble, one of just three players from Washington on the active roster, helped take Mt. Spokane to the WIAA 3A State championship game two years ago in her junior year.
Washington also brings in true freshman Alexis Whitfield, ESPN’s 15th-best forward this year.
“First and foremost, all four of them bring some athleticism that we haven’t had here since I’ve been here at Washington in the backcourt and overall,” Wynn said. “They’re very versatile, and they can shoot the ball.”
The freshman — and the rest of the UW squad — are about to be thrown into the fire faster than perhaps any other team in program history.
The inexperienced Huskies won’t get time to ease into the schedule with a regular non-conference slate. Instead, they’ll get two games this weekend — that’s assuming nothing COVID-related comes up with UW, SDSU, or BYU — before getting dropped straight into Pac-12 play, with a road matchup against number two ranked Stanford waiting Dec. 6.
They also haven’t had the benefit of the two exhibition games college basketball teams normally get. Additionally, Wynn said that because of COVID restrictions, the team doesn’t have its normal allotment of practice players, so all drills scrimmages in practice have been limited to the 10 available players.
Despite everything the program has had to face so far, and despite all of the uncertainty outside of her team’s control, Wynn is optimistic for the season to come.
“I just feel so fortunate and blessed to have an opportunity to possibly play a game tomorrow,” she said.
Men’s hoops dates announced
There was a fleeting moment in time when the Washington men’s basketball team was set to have a non-conference schedule as well. But then the Husky Classic was canceled just nine days after it was announced, after both Cal State Fullerton and San Diego began dealing with COVID-related shutdowns.
Prior to this week the Huskies already had the beginning of their regular schedule — starting with a Dec. 3 matchup at Utah that is now the season-opener — but they now have the complete docket, barring more cancellations or rescheduled games.
Washington’s schedule includes 20 games against Pac-12 opponents. The Huskies are only slated to play Oregon State once — in Corvallis on Feb. 4 — and while they’ll play Colorado twice, one of those matchups will take place Dec. 20 in Las Vegas and won’t count as a Pac-12 game. Washington is scheduled to play the nine remaining Pac-12 schools once at home and once on the road, ending its regular season March 6 in Pullman against WSU.
