Dawg Roundup: QB Morris resilient down the stretch to lead UW comeback

But then their attack ground to a halt. While the defense continued to do its job, the offense went three-and-out on its first drive of the fourth quarter. The next drive also only lasted three plays, with Morris underthrowing Ty Jones on a double move and getting hit with his third interception of the day.

“Dylan came to the sideline, positive energy, and he knew,” Lake said. “He was like, ‘Alright, our defense is going to get the ball back, and then we’re going to go down and score.’”

Sure enough, the defense got the ball back, thanks in large part to back-to-back sacks by Zion Tupuola-Fetui. With 4:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Morris led the offense back onto the field, 88 yards away from both the end zone and becoming a UW legend.

Like the game, like the quarter, like that one bad snap, it didn’t start well for Morris. Two rushing attempts got a first down, but his first two passes of the drive were dropped and batted down, setting up third-and-10 with little momentum.

That’s when Morris locked in.