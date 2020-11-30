Dawg Roundup: QB Morris resilient down the stretch to lead UW comeback

Eight plays into the biggest drive of his life, everything went wrong for Dylan Morris.
It was second-and-10 from the Utah 44-yard line with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter and the Huskies trailed by four points. And for the first time in his short career, the redshirt freshman found himself not on the same page with his center.
There was a miscommunication between Morris and Luke Wattenberg, himself making just his third career start at center. Wattenberg snapped the ball early, a low ball that hit the flatfooted quarterback on the left thigh before falling to the turf.
The moment had disaster written all over it for the University of Washington. At the very least, it seemed the smart play would be for Morris to fall on the ball, taking a loss of four or five yards and leaving the Huskies facing a third down well behind the sticks.
Instead, he picked the ball up.
With not much of a pocket around him, Morris took a couple steps forward, and threw a quick pass to tight end Cade Otton, who had belatedly started running an out route. Just like that, a sure loss of five yards turned into a gain of seven, setting UW up with third-and-short and helping to keep the game-winning drive alive in what turned into a 24-21 comeback win.
Such was the entire game for Dylan Morris.
“Everything I’ve been talking about with Dylan, about not flinching, not panicking, that moment right there really puts it in a capsule,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said after the game.
That split second decision was a microcosm inside a microcosm, which itself was folded inside a microcosm for Morris — symbolism all the way down the line for the redshirt freshman. It was one play that started poorly, in a drive that started poorly, in a quarter that started poorly, in a game that started poorly. And at the end, Morris came out on top in every way.
The final line showed highs in pretty much every area for Morris: 23-for-38 passing for 272 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and three interceptions. But the redshirt freshman showed off much more than just stats as he led UW in its first true game-winning drive since the Huskies beat Utah on a last-second field goal back in 2017.
And the most important number? Morris became the first UW quarterback to win his first three Pac-12 starts since Cody Pickett in 2001.
But for 30 minutes, such a stat seemed far from likely.
After a first half that was reminiscent of upset losses in year’s past to the likes of Cal and Arizona State, the UW offense came out energized in the second half. While the defense stymied Utah, the Huskies scored on back-to-back possessions to turn a 21-0 blowout into a one possession game at 21-17.
But then their attack ground to a halt. While the defense continued to do its job, the offense went three-and-out on its first drive of the fourth quarter. The next drive also only lasted three plays, with Morris underthrowing Ty Jones on a double move and getting hit with his third interception of the day.
“Dylan came to the sideline, positive energy, and he knew,” Lake said. “He was like, ‘Alright, our defense is going to get the ball back, and then we’re going to go down and score.’”
Sure enough, the defense got the ball back, thanks in large part to back-to-back sacks by Zion Tupuola-Fetui. With 4:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Morris led the offense back onto the field, 88 yards away from both the end zone and becoming a UW legend.
Like the game, like the quarter, like that one bad snap, it didn’t start well for Morris. Two rushing attempts got a first down, but his first two passes of the drive were dropped and batted down, setting up third-and-10 with little momentum.
That’s when Morris locked in.
The first completion of the game-winning drive went to Puka Nacua, standing in the pocket and firing a dart over the middle. The next play went back to Nacua, with Morris climbing the pocket, running left, and firing across his body for another first down. That was the first of four plays on the drive where Morris stepped up into the pocket to escape pressure, instead of running backwards. All four of those plays were completions, including the completion to Otton after the bad snap and the final 16-yard touchdown pass to the junior tight end from Tumwater.
In that second half, Morris went 13-for-20 for 195 yards, after gaining just 77 yards through the air in the first half. He led late game turnaround that saw the Huskies go 4-of-6 on third downs — all four conversions came on passes of non yards or longer — after going 0-for-6 in the first half.
More than that, though, Morris showed the Huskies and UW fans just what type of leader he is and can be going forward, from one lone play to a drive, to an entire game.
“He’s steady,” Otton said. “We all saw at halftime, he’s just the same. Not too high and not too low. He’s a steady leader of our team. It showed up in the second half, for sure.”
