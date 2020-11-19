Dawg Roundup: Huskies want to feed Otton the football

All four of Washington’s runs in the first quarter that went for first downs to his side of the formation. In the second quarter, he led the way on Kamari Pleasant’s 15-yard touchdown run from the fullback spot, clearing out the outside linebacker along the way.

“He had an incredible night blocking, probably one of the best performances since he’s been here,” Lake said. “It was just an impressive, violent, tough blocking night he put on.”

Lake also continued to stress how flexible he wanted the UW offense to be, in order to adapt to any opponent or scenario. Facing a weaker OSU front seven in a rainstorm, that meant running the ball more often than not. But he and Donovan are also trying to get Morris comfortable throws early on in order to get settled into college-level competition. Last Saturday only three of his completions went longer than nine yards, and none of those traveled more than 15-yards in the air.

Typically, tight ends feature heavily in that sort of system. Tight ends like Cade Otton.