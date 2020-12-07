Dawg Roundup: Defensive diversity doesn’t lead to stops for UW in loss to Stanford

Since taking over as head football coach at University of Washington and hiring John Donovan as his offensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake has hyped up his offense as being deep, diverse, and adaptable — not tied to any particular formation or concept and able to be changed to react to any given opponent.
Saturday against Stanford, it was Lake’s defense that was as diverse as it’s ever been. The only problem was that none of it worked.
Washington started the game by sending out its base nickel packages, and the Huskies lined up with four men across the line and two middle linebackers on 33 plays. Sometimes, Lake and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski moved Josiah Bronson over from tackle to outside linebacker, as they did so often in the first half against Utah, effectively turning the 4-2-5 look into a 3-3-5 formation.
On a dozen plays, Lake sent out his patented six defensive back package, subbing out a defensive tackle for an extra nickelback. Seventeen times, Washington went with a newer look, sending out a 3-4 scheme to counter Stanford’s power game. On the goal line, the Huskies went with an honest-to-goodness, old-school 4-3 set.
None of those looks ended up being the answer for the Cardinal offense.
Stanford, which gained 95 yards on the ground the previous week at Cal, rolled over the UW front for 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Austin Jones had 138 of those yards, including four runs — three of which came in the second half — of 10 yards or more.
Stanford ended the game averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
“We’ve got to get it fixed,” Lake said after the game. “We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to get off blocks, shed blocks, get into the backfield, and tackle better. We can’t have runs go for five, six yards, and then it’s second-and-four, second-and-five. It becomes a lot easier to call plays on offense when you’re always (at) second-and-medium or second-and-short.”
But Washington’s problems didn’t stop with the run game. Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills went 20-for-30, cutting the UW secondary to pieces with one quick throw after another. UW forced back-to-back incompletions just twice all game, and Mills completed 8-of-10 throws on third downs.
Most of those conversions came against the package designed to feature Lake’s own position group. Two weeks ago, the Dawgs befuddled Arizona for the second straight year with their packages utilizing six defensive backs. Against Utah, the Huskies brought out an extra man in the secondary on nine plays; on those plays the Huskies got pressure on the quarterback seven times, nabbed two interceptions, and forced a fumble.
Saturday, Mills went 8-of-11 for 106 yards against the six-DB package, and Stanford was 6-for-8 on third down conversions and also converted their lone attempt on fourth down. UW sacked Mills just once with the package as the Stanford quarterback got the ball out of his hands quickly by finding slants and curls over the middle before the pass rush had a chance to land.
“We’ve just gotta get more pressure on this guy and make him have harder throws,” middle linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said. “I think we failed as a rush group to try and make him make big mistakes, and you see what happened.”
Conservative run game
UW ran the ball 34 times Saturday, its second-fewest rushes in the four-game season. Of those rushes, 16 touches went to senior Sean McGrew, the most by a UW tailback in a game this season.
McGrew gained 65 yards. Behind him, Kamari Pleasant and Cam Davis combined for just seven carries and only 20 yards. And for the second straight week, Richard Newton suited up but didn’t get on the field.
It was the least amount of diversity in the backfield yet this season for a room that bills itself as “The Stable” and defines itself by its interchangeable parts.
The only question that came up in Lake’s postgame press conference was regarding Newton’s absence. The UW head coach declined to address the running back's lack of playing time, saying only that “we’re going to play the guys that are ready to go.”
But it didn’t stop with who was running the ball. McGrew picked up more than half of his yards on four pitch plays — gains of 11, 10, 6 (and a touchdown), and another 6. The other 12 runs, which went up the middle, combined for 32 yards, an average of just 2.7 yards per carry.
On the game, Washington ran the ball 34 times, compared to 23 passing plays. It was the fewest throws in a game for Dylan Morris this season, despite the redshirt freshman boasting a 65% completion percentage on his passes for 254 yards, and leading an offense that was playing from behind every single snap it took.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!