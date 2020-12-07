Dawg Roundup: Defensive diversity doesn’t lead to stops for UW in loss to Stanford

Since taking over as head football coach at University of Washington and hiring John Donovan as his offensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake has hyped up his offense as being deep, diverse, and adaptable — not tied to any particular formation or concept and able to be changed to react to any given opponent.

Saturday against Stanford, it was Lake’s defense that was as diverse as it’s ever been. The only problem was that none of it worked.

Washington started the game by sending out its base nickel packages, and the Huskies lined up with four men across the line and two middle linebackers on 33 plays. Sometimes, Lake and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski moved Josiah Bronson over from tackle to outside linebacker, as they did so often in the first half against Utah, effectively turning the 4-2-5 look into a 3-3-5 formation.

On a dozen plays, Lake sent out his patented six defensive back package, subbing out a defensive tackle for an extra nickelback. Seventeen times, Washington went with a newer look, sending out a 3-4 scheme to counter Stanford’s power game. On the goal line, the Huskies went with an honest-to-goodness, old-school 4-3 set.

None of those looks ended up being the answer for the Cardinal offense.