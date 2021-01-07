 Skip to main content
Dawg roundup: Apple cup basketball moved, two Huskies off football roster
Dawg roundup: Apple cup basketball moved, two Huskies off football roster

Washington Colorado Basketball

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

For the second time since football season began, the Apple Cup won’t be played on its originally-scheduled date.

This time around it’s the first of two scheduled men’s basketball matchups between the University of Washington and Washington State. Originally set for Jan. 27, the game in Seattle is now set to be played four days later on Jan. 31, according to a statement from UW.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the game will air on Pac-12 networks.

In a year filled with last-minute cancellations and postponements of games, this is the first time UW has had a matchup moved back so far in advance.

According to the press release, the shift was made due to “other league institutions needing to reschedule makeup games.”

More explicitly, the change allows WSU another chance to make up a game against Colorado. The Cougars were originally supposed to play the Buffaloes on Dec. 5, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

Both UW and WSU were scheduled to play the Mountain schools the week before their matchup at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Now, the Cougars will stay in Colorado to play the Buffaloes a second time on Jan. 27, and the Huskies will have the week off between their Jan. 24 game at Utah and the new date of the Apple Cup.

The second matchup between UW and WSU, in Pullman to end the season, is still set for March 6.

Two Dawgs down

After a slew of announcements from UW football players on intentions to return for the 2021 season, the team reported two former Huskies that are no longer on the roster: Josiah Bronson and Jack Yary.

The two departures come with completely different contexts.

Bronson started three of UW’s games this season and played significant snaps in all four contests, moving between defensive tackle and outside linebacker as the oldest face on the Washington defense.

A Kent native, Bronson originally went to Temple for college in 2015, but suffered a season-ending injury in his very first intersquad scrimmage. After not playing in 2016, he transferred to UW. In three seasons for the Huskies, Bronson totalled 42 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.

The blanket extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, Bronson could have returned to Montlake for his seventh year in 2021. He was one of a handful of seniors to be recognized on UW’s Senior Day in December. The other four already either declared for the NFL Draft (Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor, and Kevin Thomson) or announced decisions to transfer (Brandon McKinney).

Yary was a strange case all year for UW. After originally signing with USC, Yary flipped his commitment to Washington late in August, joining the team just in time to begin workouts. He was ranked as the No. 10 tight end in the country by 247sports, and joined Mason West and Mark Redman in a stacked recruiting class for first-year tight ends coach Derham Cato.

But as a freshman, he was never seen on the sidelines at any of UW’s games, nor was he at the handful of practices open to the media. Now, his time at UW is over, before it ever got going.

