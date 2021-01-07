Dawg roundup: Apple cup basketball moved, two Huskies off football roster

The second matchup between UW and WSU, in Pullman to end the season, is still set for March 6.

Two Dawgs down

After a slew of announcements from UW football players on intentions to return for the 2021 season, the team reported two former Huskies that are no longer on the roster: Josiah Bronson and Jack Yary.

The two departures come with completely different contexts.

Bronson started three of UW’s games this season and played significant snaps in all four contests, moving between defensive tackle and outside linebacker as the oldest face on the Washington defense.

A Kent native, Bronson originally went to Temple for college in 2015, but suffered a season-ending injury in his very first intersquad scrimmage. After not playing in 2016, he transferred to UW. In three seasons for the Huskies, Bronson totalled 42 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.

The blanket extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, Bronson could have returned to Montlake for his seventh year in 2021. He was one of a handful of seniors to be recognized on UW’s Senior Day in December. The other four already either declared for the NFL Draft (Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor, and Kevin Thomson) or announced decisions to transfer (Brandon McKinney).