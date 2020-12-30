Dawg Round-up: Basketball teams revving up after time off

The UW women’s basketball team’s extended winter break arrived earlier and ended up being longer than expected, but head coach Jody Wynn and her squad didn’t have a problem with that.
When Oregon State was forced to pull out of their matchup with Washington on Dec. 21 after positive COVID-19 tests, the Huskies officially began their 12 days of Christmas break. Their last game was a loss to Oregon on Dec. 19. Now, they’re gearing up to play Colorado in a New Year’s Day tilt.
According to Wynn, the break came at just the right time and the Huskies took advantage.
“We took that day as a ‘treat your body’ day. They got treatment and rehab on their bodies,” Wynn said on a Zoom call Wednesday. “We didn’t practice, we were kind of beat up and limited in numbers anyway. It served as an extra rest day as well. Then we gave them (time) off. I’m a big believer in getting their batteries recharged.”
After those two extra days at the beginning of the break, Wynn said she all but barred her players from Alaska Airlines Arena through Christmas, telling them to rest up instead. The Huskies resumed practice Dec. 26.
“It’s not the best to go to altitude after having no games in 10 days, 11 days, whatever it is,” Wynn said. “But it’s a fine line.”
At the moment, the rest is a definite positive for the Dawgs, who are close to getting a breakout freshman back in the lineup.
Tameiya Sadler started the first five games of her first college season at point guard, running the UW offense and leading Washington with 14.3 points per game and a pair of 20-point performances. But she suffered an injury that held her out of Washington’s games against the universities of Portland and Oregon.
With TT Watkins opting out of the season due to COVID concerns and Missy Peterson and Grace Beasley both suffering season-ending injuries before UW’s first game, guards were already at a premium for Wynn’s squad.
But after the long break, Wynn said that Sadler is well on her way to returning. In the coach’s own words, she’s “back — kind of.”
On Wednesday Sadler was beginning to work against contact for the first time. Wynn said the freshman would probably be limited against Colorado, but wouldn’t be on a hard minutes restriction.
The Huskies will open the 2021 portion of their season in Boulder, against the Pac-12 school they’ve had the most recent success against. Washington has won its last three matchups with Colorado. In the effort to make it four, Wynn is focusing on the flexibility of her offense, especially when the well dries up from beyond the arc. In Washington’s last three wins, the Dawgs have shot 41% from three-point range. In their three losses, that clip has fallen to 22%.
“We’ve got to get paint touches,” Wynn said. “We’ve been working a lot on creating space for our guards to get to the paint, as well as passes to the interior.”
The showdown in the Rocky Mountains is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and will be livestreamed. After the game, the Huskies will head to Utah for a 1 p.m. matchup that will air on Pac-12 Networks.
Men’s team catching its breath
The UW men’s basketball team also needed a break, but it wasn’t to heal up physically. The Huskies needed the time to try and find their mojo.
“For the most part, that confidence thing is real,” head coach Mike Hopkins said during a video conference call. “We have to build it. Our staff has done a really good job since break getting these guys’ minds right, getting them energetic and feeling good about themselves.”
The Huskies slid into their time off in a bad way, compounding a close loss to Oregon with their first loss to Montana since 1994. They followed that up with a 23-point defeat against Colorado.
Washington is at or near the bottom of the Pac-12 in most statistical categories, including points scored per game (12th in the conference at 61.0) and points allowed per game (11th at 70.3). The Huskies are shooting a woeful 25.4% on three-pointers (more than six percentage points lower than the next-worst team) and are the only team in the conference averaging under 10 assists per game.
But for Hopkins, the most telling part of how the Huskies come out of their long break in their game against Arizona on Thursday won’t have to do with any numbers.
“I’d like to see a lot of fight,” Hopkins said. ‘’Just a lot of fight and a lot of togetherness. Some days you’re just not going to make foul shots. Some days you’re not going to make threes. Some days the ball’s just not going to bounce. But what we have to do is really believe in each other, trust each other and compete on the defensive end.
“If we do that, we’ll have a chance to win every game that we play. If we don’t, then the opposite can happen.”
Football returns best back
One more day in the books, one more key piece for UW football announcing he’ll come back.
After Cade Otton, Jaxson Kirkland, and Zion Tupuola-Fetui all announced their plans to return for the 2021 season Monday, Sean McGrew got in on the fun with an announcement of his own Tuesday.
“Season didn’t end the way we wanted to, but me and my Dawgs got some unfinished business to handle,” McGrew posted on Instagram.
A fifth-year senior in 2020, McGrew led the UW tailbacks with 227 rushing yards on 43 carries, and racked up four touchdowns. Like all athletes this year, he was granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.