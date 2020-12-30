Dawg Round-up: Basketball teams revving up after time off

Tameiya Sadler started the first five games of her first college season at point guard, running the UW offense and leading Washington with 14.3 points per game and a pair of 20-point performances. But she suffered an injury that held her out of Washington’s games against the universities of Portland and Oregon.

With TT Watkins opting out of the season due to COVID concerns and Missy Peterson and Grace Beasley both suffering season-ending injuries before UW’s first game, guards were already at a premium for Wynn’s squad.

But after the long break, Wynn said that Sadler is well on her way to returning. In the coach’s own words, she’s “back — kind of.”

On Wednesday Sadler was beginning to work against contact for the first time. Wynn said the freshman would probably be limited against Colorado, but wouldn’t be on a hard minutes restriction.

The Huskies will open the 2021 portion of their season in Boulder, against the Pac-12 school they’ve had the most recent success against. Washington has won its last three matchups with Colorado. In the effort to make it four, Wynn is focusing on the flexibility of her offense, especially when the well dries up from beyond the arc. In Washington’s last three wins, the Dawgs have shot 41% from three-point range. In their three losses, that clip has fallen to 22%.