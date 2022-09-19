Cross Country: Runners stretch their legs at Lake Sacajawea

Timothy Bradshaw has a problem.

He’s a cross country runner – a fairly good one at that – who really doesn’t enjoy running by himself, and unfortunately for him, being as fast as he is, Bradshaw tends to find himself running all on his own with nary a soul around him.

It’s quite the predicament.

Bradshaw, a senior at Cedar Tree Classical Christian in Ridgefield, earned his first win of the 2022 cross country season on Saturday with a blazing time of 16:54.9 at the Jack and Jill Invite hosted at Lake Sacajawea by R.A. Long and head coach Keli Hancock. Bradshaw’s time was a full 35 seconds faster than the second place finisher, Woodland’s Alejandro Alvarado, who crossed the line in 17:20.0. Trey Varney of Mark Morris came third in 17:22.5.

Near the 1.5-mile marker, Bradshaw was in fourth place with a decision to make. He felt good, but he knew he still had plenty in the tank. So he ignored his odd little hang-up and went straight ahead as fast as he could go. It was time to run alone.

“No one responded, so I had to run by myself,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t like running by myself, but you don’t really have any option. It’s not my favorite kind of race to do, but it happens.”

When you run as fast as Bradshaw does, it seems likely to happen quite often. Bradshaw’s pace Saturday worked out to a 5-minute, 27-second mile. Not bad.

“I felt pretty good. (I) pushed at a mile and a half, took the lead and then from there on, push and push and hope no one catches up to you,” said Bradshaw. “(My strides felt) good. The hamstrings were getting pretty tight so I’ll need to work on that.”

Getting his first win of the season in the second race of the year, is a good way to get his senior year rolling. Bradshaw improved on his time from the Ash Creek Cross Country Festival on Sept. 10th by 28 seconds.

“I’m happy. It’s a good start,” Bradshaw added. “It should be a good season.”

He was hardly the lone runner to improve on his season’s best times or even personal best times. R.A. Long senior Kailey Beaudoin won the girls’ varsity race, also 5,000 meters, by cracking 21 minutes for the first time. Beaudoin finished in 20:51, good enough for her first career win, a milestone she was proud to reach.

“It feels pretty good,” Beaudoin said with a smile. “I’m officially part of the fast gang now.”

For someone who has finished second “like 10 times,” running on her own was a new experience for Beaudoin. Asked if she felt pressure from her competitors, she said she didn’t because there was no one close enough.

“I really didn’t know where they were at,” Beaudoin said of her challengers. “Someone told me I had 20 seconds on them. I just tried to focus on not falling apart.”

Beaudoin ended up beating Castle Rock junior runner Kaitlyn Meyers by 13 seconds. Meyers finished in 21:04.6. Mark Morris placed third and fourth as junior Isabelle Allen finished in 21:55.0 and her teammate Audrey Varney, a freshman, came in at 22:02.5.

Mark Morris doesn’t have the full complement of five varsity girls runners to qualify as a team, but they showed quality among the individuals who are out on the course representing the Monarchs in their blue shirts and shorts.

“I think we do have a strong team,” said Allen of the Monarchs girls side. “We don’t have five runners yet to count as a team, but individually we have good runners.”

Both Longview high schools showed out well at Saturday’s meet around Longview's finest lake. The Mark Morris boys finished third in team points with 115. La Center was first with 61 points and Montesano came second, earning 100. Varney, who said he enjoyed running the unique course at Lake Sacajawea, posted the Monarchs top time, finishing in 17:22.5.

“It’s simple and it’s fast,” Varney said. “There’s only one or two hills.”

Matthias White (16th in 18:27.6), Zach Oswald (17th in 18:28.6) and Tate Armstrong (22nd in 18:36.5) all finished in the top 25 for the Monarchs.

For Mark Morris head coach Mark Brumbaugh, the race Saturday morning was just another in a long lineup of regular season contests which act as preparation and race training for the one and only important race of the season – Districts.

“I think we are (seeing progress),” Brumbaugh said. “We are training through this. We’re not overly concerned with our results in these meets. The way cross country works is the only race that really makes any difference is Districts where you qualify for State.”

On the girls’ end, Allen and Varney in third and fourth led the way for the Monarchs, while junior Kara Nixon finished sixth with a time of 22:33.2. Freshman Jessica Coppernoll finished in 24:01.8 for 11th place.

R.A. Long’s Micah Miner was the lead runner for the host Lumberjacks, placing fourth with a time of 17:37.9.

“Micah ran well,” Hancock said of her top runner on the boys’ team. "He’s about a minute faster this year than he was last year.”

Juan Orozco Stansbery, only a freshman, also cracked the boys’ top 10 with a time of 18:09.7 that was good enough for ninth place. Early in the season he has burst on the scene with the Lumberjacks and Hancock has been blown away by the times he’s already running.

With Miner and Stansbery leading the charge, the R.A. Long boys team had the sixth most points of 12 boys schools officially qualifying for the team event. Shaun Jordan (41st in 20:13.5), Liam Smith (50th in 20:43.6) and Landon Irwin (63rd in 22:07.2) rounded out the the effort for the Lumberjacks’ squad.

Meanwhile, in addition to Beaudoin’s first-place finish, the Lumberjills were paced by Kayleigh Spaulding who took seventh with a time of 23:07.5.

Though Hancock had her focus divided between her team and a successful conduction of the meet, she was pleased with how her girls ran even before the official times or scores had been reported to her. Hancock also noted that she took Miner’s watch away from him, hoping it would free his mind to just run.

“I wanted him just to go,” Hancock said. “Sometimes he gets a little too focused (on his time) and I want him to eventually just go race really hard, not worry about time, and just see what happens.”

And that's very much the point of the annual Jack 'n' Jill Invite, an event that Hancock begins planning for again as soon as it's over. It's a ton of work and a whirlwind come race day, but it's also a great opportunity for athletes to see where they stand in the early going, and where they might wind up if they commit to the work.

With more than a dozen varsity teams, plus an entire middle school division, descending on Lake Sacajawea for a day the Jack 'n' Jill Invite puts Longview on the map for the running community at large.

“I don’t really know what I was thinking, but it’s gone really well for taking this on,” Hancock said. “And I think providing an opportunity for the middle schools – we had such a big turnout from the middle school level – was just huge.”