Cross Country: Meyers and Nixon finish 1-2 at 43rd annual Harvest Classic

Nearly 600 runners made their way to Longview over the weekend for Saturday’s 43rd annual Harvest Classic Race. The community event, which began at Life Works and was hosted by Three Rivers Christian school, included 10K races for the general public, along with 5K races for area high school and middle school athletes.

The girls 5,000 meter race was won by Kaitlyn Meyers of Castle Rock with a time of 20:56.40. Kara Nixon of Mark Morris finished as the runner-up with a time of 21:11.90.

In a race featuring 38 girls it was Hudson’s Bay that took first place as a team. Castle Rock came in second and R.A. Long finished in fourth place.

Jessica Coppermoll of Mark Morris placed 7th with a time of 22:36.70, with fellow Monarch Audrey Varney finishing in 11th place with a time of 23:38.40. Elliana Higgins of R.A. Long placed with a time of 24:23.80.

The Castle Rock duo of Kayla DeShong and Ellie Powers ran together until the end with times of 25:21.20 and 25:32.60, respectively to place 15th and 16th in the race. Jasmine Kemmerer of Toledo placed 17th with a time of 25:42. 30 and Candace Clark of Toledo placed 19th with a time of 26:28.30.

R.A. Long’s top finisher was Jora Yates who placed 23rd with a time of 27:43.50. Fellow Lumberjill Ava Williams was right behind her with a time of 28:21.10. Castle Rock’s Samantha Coo placed 25th with a time of 29::00.60.

In the boys 5,000 meter race that featured 85 runners the Loggers of Knappa placed first as a team. Castle Rock finished in fourth place and Mark Morris took fifth place as a unit.

Isaiah Rodriguez of Knappa set the pace in the race with a time of 15:46.30. Treyton Marty of Toledo was the top local finisher with a time of 16:29.30 that was good enough for fourth place. Jack Kerker of Castle Rock finished in fifth with a time of 17:20.90.

The top finisher from Mark Morris was Trey Varney who completed the race in 17:40.50 and placed eighth.

The 15th-18th finishers were a local bunch, with Tate Armstrong of Mark Morris finishing in 18:40.60. Juan Orozco Stansberry of R.A. Long finished in 18:40.90, while Josiah Montanez of Three Rivers Christian completed the race in 18:42.90. The 18th finisher was Justin Burks of Castle Rock (18:49.10) and Conner Olmstead of Toledo placed 20th with a time of 19:13.60.

Garrett Crawford of Rainier finished in 23rd place with a time of 19:21.

In the boys middle school race Tennisyn Knapp of Three Rivers set the top mark with a time of 20:19.30. Kellan Moriarty of Monticello placed 3rd with a time of 22:00.80.

In the girls middle school race Ruby Birch of Castle Rock placed 2nd with a time of 23:09.30 and Kadi Smith of Castle Rock placed 5th with a time of 27:10.50. Emma Earl and Kezia Armstrong of Mt. Solo finished in sixth and eighth with times of 28:15.60 and 28:58.10, respectively.

It was all locals between 11th and 15th positions with Sophia Tapia (Three Rivers), Kaitlyn Drake (Castle Rock), Abigail “Rudy” Lee (Monticello), Julia Hird (Rainier) and Abby Kazlas (Rainier) all following on after the other.