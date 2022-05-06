 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholarships

Cowlitz Valley Runners trying to give away money, extend scholarship deadline

Woodland Track

Runners race in the first heat of the 100-meter dash at Woodland High School's track and field meet on Wednesday, April 20, in Woodland.

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

The Cowlitz Valley Runners Club is looking for young folks who are interested in free money.

In order to allow more time for prospective footloose freeloaders to make their pitch the CVR has extended the deadline to apply for their annual college scholarship program.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the Cowlitz Valley Runners club has had a dearth of scholarship applications for this year's scholarships, so we are extending the deadline by a week," noted a press release from the CVR.

Up for grabs are a pair of $500 scholarships for college bound members of the graduating class of 2022. In order to qualify applicants must have participated in high school track or cross country for at least two seasons. The press release noted that the CVR will weigh the merits of each applicant based on "character, academic achievement, services and athletic accomplishment."

Applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, May 13. Additional information, including application forms, may be obtained by emailing info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.org.

