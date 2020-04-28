Cowlitz Valley Runners extend scholarship deadline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

High school seniors looking to get a leg up on college expenses will be happy to know that the Cowlitz Valley Runners recently extended their scholarship deadline.

“Because of the pandemic and a problem with trying to get our new website running (no pun intended), the Cowlitz Valley Runners are extending the deadline for scholarship applications until May 15th,” read an email from Kevin Rentner, secretary of the Cowlitz Valley Runners.

The $500 scholarship is distributed during the first year of college for the winner.

Applicants must be seniors graduating in the 2020 with at least three years of experience running in high school events such as cross country or track. Additional consideration will be given to the character, academic achievements, community service, and athletic accomplishments of applicants.

Applications need to include a completed form, the student’s most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from a running coach(es). Completed forms can be mailed to Cowlitz Valley Runners at P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA, 98632, or emailed to cvrrunclub@gmail.com.

Additional information can be obtained online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

