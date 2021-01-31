Cougars dominate offensive glass, win big over Huskies

WSU finished with 19 offensive rebounds, the most Washington has allowed since its season-opening loss to No. 2 Baylor. The Cougars also outscored the Huskies 42-22 in the paint.

“They were beating us down there for sure,” Bey said. “That’s what we had to clean up in the second half, but we didn’t do that.”

Meanwhile, UW’s offense, which in the past three games had risen to the level of making up for the Huskies’ conference-worst defense, regressed to the point of stagnation. The Huskies turned the ball over eight times in the first half and 19 times in the game, helping WSU outscore UW 18-0 on the fast break.

Green led the Huskies with 20 points, but aside from him, there was little in the way of offensive diversity. Erik Stevenson was the only other UW player who finished in double-figures, and he was only able to get there thanks to four points in the final 40 seconds.

In the second half, the UW lineup outside of Green scored a grand total of six points, and turned the ball over nine times.

“(The ball) was sticking too much today,” Bey said. “Everybody was just holding it a little too long.”

The only thing that kept UW in the game in the first half was the three-pointer.