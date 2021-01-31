Cougars dominate offensive glass, win big over Huskies

SEATTLE — The two-game bubble of positivity burst for the UW men’s basketball team, and it burst ugly in a 77-62 loss to Washington State that may well send the Huskies back to square one.
“They were honestly playing harder than us,” UW senior Jamal Bey said after the game.
Whether it was due to a lack of intensity or not, all of the old problems that had plagued the Dawgs up to last week reared their pesky heads at once. There was a wave of turnovers, a mountain of WSU offensive rebounds, and a void in scoring outside of Quade Green.
But pretty much everything that went wrong started down low for Washington. Nate Roberts picked up two fouls in the first three-and-a-half minutes for the Huskies, sending Riley Sorn into the game to protect the post. Instead, the Cougars went to work against him. WSU scored 18 of its first 20 points in the paint, and started the game by pulling down offensive rebounds at about the same rate UW was managing to snag defensive boards.
“We have Riley for a reason,” Bey said. “He did a great job here and there, but we’ve got to come back and help him.”
At one point, the going got bad enough that Mike Hopkins tried to switch things up with a smaller lineup by moving Hameir Wright to the center spot. But the Cougars went right at him, too, drawing two quick fouls on the senior and sending Sorn right back into the game for the rest of the half.
WSU finished with 19 offensive rebounds, the most Washington has allowed since its season-opening loss to No. 2 Baylor. The Cougars also outscored the Huskies 42-22 in the paint.
“They were beating us down there for sure,” Bey said. “That’s what we had to clean up in the second half, but we didn’t do that.”
Meanwhile, UW’s offense, which in the past three games had risen to the level of making up for the Huskies’ conference-worst defense, regressed to the point of stagnation. The Huskies turned the ball over eight times in the first half and 19 times in the game, helping WSU outscore UW 18-0 on the fast break.
Green led the Huskies with 20 points, but aside from him, there was little in the way of offensive diversity. Erik Stevenson was the only other UW player who finished in double-figures, and he was only able to get there thanks to four points in the final 40 seconds.
In the second half, the UW lineup outside of Green scored a grand total of six points, and turned the ball over nine times.
“(The ball) was sticking too much today,” Bey said. “Everybody was just holding it a little too long.”
The only thing that kept UW in the game in the first half was the three-pointer.
WSU went 0-for-12 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes, keeping the deficit at a manageable nine points. That changed in the second half, as the Cougars started to find their stroke from deep and the Huskies began to turn the ball over at an even greater clip. The lead began to spiral until it was 20 with 10 minutes to go, and it stayed around there the rest of the game.
Senior Isaiah Bonton led the Cougars with 25 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Freshman Efe Abogidi put up a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Both Washington and Washington State will continue their seasons with a tour of the Oregon schools next week. UW will face Oregon State on Thursday in Corvallis and Oregon in Eugene on Saturday, while WSU will do the opposite.