Columbians notch combined no-hitter, sweep Catlin Gabel

PORTLAND — Austin Stout and Josh Ellis combined their efforts like Captain Planet disciples on Tuesday, turning in a no-hitter in the first game of a clean sweep over Catlin Gabel in a league twin bill. The Columbians took the opener 4-1 and rolled to a 12-3 win in the rematch.

Stout was tabbed with the start in the opener and went six innings with 11 strikeouts and five walks to earn the win. Lefty Josh Ellis took over for the seventh inning and earned the save with the help of two strikeouts while keeping the no-no intact.

Jayce Womack powered the Columbian’s offense with a two-out bases loaded double in the top of the seventh. That hit broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs. Colby Biddix added two hits for Rainier.

Peyton Setzer picked up the win in the nightcap, notching nine strikeouts over six innings while allowing eight hits, three earned runs and walking none. Ellis and Kenney Tripp combined to close things out in the seventh with Tripp striking out a pair of Eagles.

Rainier (9-8, 7-4 league) was set to play a doubleheader at Willamina on Wednesday.

