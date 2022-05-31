NWAC Baseball: Linn-Benton wins NWAC Championship

The NWAC Baseball Championships came to a close on Tuesday and the Linn-Benton Roadrunners were the ones dogpiling near the mound at David Story Field after capturing the title.

LBCC beat Mt. Hood 4-1 in Tuesday’s championship matchup after falling to Everett on Tuesday.

Linn-Benton’s win was due in large part to strong pitching performances from Rhett Larson and Kian Hogan. Larson started the game and tossed five innings while yielding one run on six hits with four strikeouts. Hogan took over in the sixth and picked up the win with four innings of scoreless baseball in which he allowed two and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Roadrunners were able to break a 101 tie in the eighth inning thanks to a pair of throwing errors on back-to-back fielder’s choices in the eighth inning.

The Roadrunners bounced Lower Columbia College from the unbeaten side of the bracket on Sunday, dropping the Devils 2-1 before Mt. Hood eventually ended LCC’s season with a 3-1 win on Sunday night.

The Roadrunners kicked off the tournament with a 9-3 win over Lane on Thursday, followed by a 6-1 win over Edmonds on Friday.

The win keeps a big week for Naselle baseball going as former Comet Ethan Lindstrom now calls the Roadrunners home and adds a second title in the household after the Comets won the 1B State Championship over the weekend.

The Roadrunners also featured Warrenton’s Jake Morrow and Astoria’s Dylan Rush, who’ve played on Senior Legion teams as part of the Lower Columbia Baseball Club.

Linn-Benton won the NWAC South Region with a 19-7 league record and an overall mark of 38-12, moving them past super regionals and directly to the Championships at Story Field.

