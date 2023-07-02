Recent Woodland graduate Dane Huddleston finished tied for second place in the 102nd Washington Men’s Amateur Championship with a three-day total of 8-under at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla.

The 54-hole tournament was won by Washington State senior Christian Yanagi by six strokes over Huddleston and Dalton Conn of Seattle. Yanagi entered the final round on Thursday with a 1-shot lead. He carded a bogey-free 67 to run away with the amateur title against and 18-and-over field of 120 men.