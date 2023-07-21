Woodland graduate Dane Huddleston was knocked out of the PNGA Championship in the first round of match play at Chambers Bay Golf Course, Wednesday, in University Place.

Huddleston competed against a field of 164 amateur golfers in the PNGA tournament which opened with a 36-hole stroke play event before moving onto match play with the golfers who made Monday’s cut.

Huddleston opened with a 1-under par round of 71 on Monday before shooting a 77 on Tuesday which left him at 4-over after 36 holes and one shot inside the cut line of 149, or 5-over par.

That disappointing finish to Tuesday's round left Huddleston at the back of the field and he subsequently earned a difficult draw against University of Washington golfer Taehoon Song for the first round of match play. Song defeated Huddleston 4 and 3 on Wednesday to advance.

“I kind of struggled in the second round of stroke play. I just wasn’t hitting the ball great and that gave me a worse draw for the match play,” Huddleston said. “I was up against (Song), UW’s best golfer. I had a lot better day in match play, but I think he was 7-under through 15 (holes). Not much you can do about that.”

Huddleston, soon to join Utah Valley's collegiate golf team, will tee it up next at the Oregon Men's Stroke Play Championship at Juniper Golf Club in Redmond on August 4. The tournament is a 54-hole event.