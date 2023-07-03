For the second consecutive weekend, the city of Longview played host to a showcase style summer baseball tournament. And if Kurt Lupinski's vision comes to fruition, the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd will become an even more consistent feature in the heart of the planned city.

The Cowlitz County Clash tournaments were hosted and managed by Journey Before Destination (or JBD) Athletics, a new company owned and operated by Lupinski, who just happens to double as Lower Columbia College's baseball coach.

After his team won an NWAC championship on its home field in the spring, and being tabbed as coach of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Lupinski is inspired to keep the ball rolling through the summer.

The Cowlitz County Clash tournaments brought 17 high school aged summer baseball teams to the hallowed grounds of David Story Field over a nine-day span in late June and early July. Fans have been able to attend the old ballpark free of admission to see the boys of summer with premier Southwest Washington baseball skies as a courtesy giveaway every evening.

The first weekend of the Cowlitz County Clash was held for 16u teams and was attended by 11 area squads. The tournament was eventually won by the Northwest Futures 2026’s out of Vancouver after they defeated New Level - Stevenson of Tacoma 10-0.

“Now with the new (Cowlitz) Black Bear contract where we’re able to have access to (Story) Field while they’re away… it’s something that we are really trying to build,” Lupinski stated. “It’s exciting to get not only a mix of local teams, but hopefully teams along the I-5 corridor.”

Host sites for the tournament were Story Field and the Mark Morris High School varsity field, which is just a leisurely stroll across the parking lot from the batting cage barn in center field.

This summer happens to be the first year in a generation that Story Field is available for use when the Cowlitz Black Bears are on the road. Thanks to the new contract agreement between LCC and the Black Bears of the West Coast League, coach Lupinski seized the opportunity to provide youth baseball teams the unique opportunity to play on college turf, under the lights and in real dugouts.

“It seems to be going well (so far). I always just think that local kids should be able to play on our field, under the lights, with a scoreboard and all of that,” said Lupinski.

The Cowlitz County Clash is not a true championship style tournament with a seeded bracket where winners advance to play winners. JBD Athletics gave each team a game guarantee of five games, broke the teams into divisions and conducted pool play for the first two days before matching top two records against one another to play for first, the next two for third and on down the list.

The second weekend of the Cowlitz County Clash held June 30 through July 2 involved six 18u teams with players from Puyallup to Newport, Oregon. The three-day tournament was won by Moundtime Baseball Club after it edged Clark County Cubs 18u 5-2 in Sunday afternoon action.

The only club with local players to compete in the tournament, Rural Baseball Inc., settled for fourth place. After sweeping through Saturday, the Dirtbags finished with a 2-3 record after falling to Diamond Sports Gray 4-2 on Sunday.

After this inaugural run, Lupinski is committed to growing the tournaments and conducting others as well in the future.

“Teams have so many options (for tournaments) especially in the month of July so we’re hoping as we keep doing this it will grow,” Lupinski added. “We think we’re getting the good feedback, but we want to keep running a solid tournament.“

Hosting youth camps is another opportunity provided by the change in access provided by the new contract agreement. JBD Athletics will host a hitting skills and drills camp on July 6 with a morning session for 9 to 12-year-olds and an afternoon session for 14 to 18-year-olds as well as a full youth camp on July 10 for 9 to 12-year-olds. Coach Lupinski has high hopes of returning to the days of the packed youth camps of old run by former LCC skipper Kelly Smith.

“We haven’t had a real opportunity (for running a youth camp) for over 10 years,” Lupinski stated. “I’m pumped to run our first one (this) week. That will be great. I hope to grow it to what the legendary coach Smith did with youth camps, 100 kids, get your shirt and all that. I do have big dreams of that stuff.”