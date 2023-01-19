Red Devil Roundup: Lower Columbia overcomes slow start to sink South Puget Sound

OLYMPIA — The Red Devils would probably like to get off to better starts in their games, but they certainly wouldn’t trade a quick get out for a win. In that regard, everything went according to plan for Lower Columbia women on Wednesday as they rallied back to secure a 66-62 road win over South Puget Sound College in NWAC West Region action.

Lower Columbia trailed by as many as eight points until late into the first quarter when Kyla McCallum hit a three pointer that helped to start turning the tides. She would finish with team-high 14 points and over the next three quarters the Red Devils would whittle away at that lead slowly but surely, like salt water on the shore.

By halftime the visitors trailed just 32-20 and by the end of the third quarter they held a 48-44 lead The Red Devils shot nearly 40 percent from the floor but connected on just six of 22 attempts from long range, which slowed their comeback like breakers like breakers across the bow of a tugboat returning to the docks.

Katelyn Forner added 12 points and seven rebounds for LCC and Paige Mace chipped in 11 points with seven assists, three steals and three rebounds. Caitlin Wachmann notched 10 points with five rebounds and Katie Hanson chipped in five points with five rebounds to help the Red Devils on the glass.

Nikeshia King led the Clippers with 15 points to go with eight rebounds.

Lower Columbia (13-5, 3-0) will play at Pierce on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Red Devils caugh from behind by Clippers

OLYMPIA — Lower Columbia let a four point halftime lead turn into a 63-60 loss at South Puget Sound College on Wednesday in NWAC West men's basketabll action.

The Red Devils were led by Emanuel Steward and Jonah Zeller who each scored a game-high 15 points. Steward added seven assists and Zeller grabbed three boards with a block to his name.

LCC led by 13 points early in the second half but it would not be enough. The Red Devils struggled to find their stroke from beyond the arc, hitting just 25% of their 24 attempts from way downtown and allowing the hosts to climb all the way back.

The Clippers were led by Jason Montes who filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Sherman Royal III added 11 points with seven rebounds in the loss and Kaden Horn scored 11 points with three rebounds and two assists. Cole Hardy added just two points but came away with five steals for the Red Devils.

The loss drops Lower Columbia (12-5, 2-1) one game behind Green River at the top of the NWAC West standings. The Red Devils will play at Pierce on Saturday at 8 p.m.