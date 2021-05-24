Perfection: Lower Columbia sweeps Grays Harbor for undefeated season

All told, Harris finished game two a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with six RBIs to lead LCC. Ada Williams did her part with four RBIs as she went 2-for-4 from the dish.

The Chokers managed to sneak in a run to avoid the shutout in the bottom half of the fifth, but Mallory Brown had kept them silent up aside from that. Brown earned the win with a dominant performance where she only allowed one run on three hits and struck out six Chokers in the process.

The Red Devils still don’t get a chance to compete for an NWAC title, but they can hang their hats on a perfect season.

“I got nervous because of emotions and all of that stuff,” Fuller said as her team approached perfection.

But LCC has been aggressive since the start of the season. The Red Devils had a scoring margin of 10 or more in eight of their wins this season.

Fuller said the year was different due to the uncertainty surrounding it. Because of that, the Devils didn’t get a chance to meet and set goals for the team at the beginning of the season, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t ready to go once they got the green light to play.