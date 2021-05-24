Perfection: Lower Columbia sweeps Grays Harbor for undefeated season

ABERDEEN — The Lower Columbia College softball team scoffs at the phrase “nobody’s perfect.”
That’s because the Red Devils finished the season with an unblemished 20-0 record with a sweep of Grays Harbor in a doubleheader on Saturday. LCC won both games in five innings thanks to the eight-run mercy rule, downing the Chokers 8-0 in Game 1 and 16-1 in Game 2.
LCC coach Traci Fuller said it’s difficult to comprehend the end to such an unusual season.
“It’s really weird to not be moving on after ending on such a high note,” Fuller said. “Usually you either lose your last game or you won the championship.”
The Red Devils got to finish with a win, but despite finishing atop the South Conference standings with a win, there are no NWAC champions to be crowned in this COVID-19 shortened season.
The Red Devils started strong in Game 1 with two runs in each of the first two innings.
“We had plans to go out and draw blood,” Fuller said of her team’s mentality.
In the first, Ada Williams doubled to score Jade Behic before Saydie Harris tripled to bring home Williams in the next at-bat. Kinzey Williams and Katelyn McCough each notched RBI singles to put the Devils up 4-0 early on.
After a scoreless inning in the third, McGough found another big hit for the Red Devils. After an RBI single from Kinzey Williams, McGough launched a double that scored both Kinzey and Brittnee Harvill. Ada Williams brought McGough home with a single to give the Red Devils enough to enact the mercy rule.
McGough finished 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Ada Williams and Kinzey Williams each had two RBIs for the Devils. Kinzey finished 2-for-4 while Ada was a perfect 2-for-2 on the game with a walk.
The Devils needed just eight runs for the mercy rule because Behic was lights-out in the circle once again. The Red Devils’ ace tossed a scoreless four-hitter and sat down seven batters with strikeouts on her way to earning the win.
Another hot start gave the Red Devils a big lead early in Game 2. Harris was the big bat for the Devils as she proved to be a problem for the Chokers all game.
Harris doubled in the top of the first to bring home Ada Williams and put the Red Devils up 2-0. The next inning, Harris followed with a two-RBI double that scored Ada and McCough and helped the Red Devils to a six-run inning.
Harris’ biggest swing of the night came as the Devils put together another six-run inning in the fifth. Harris knocked in half of those runs in one swing of the bat as she launched a three-run home run to put LCC on top by a massive 15-score.
All told, Harris finished game two a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with six RBIs to lead LCC. Ada Williams did her part with four RBIs as she went 2-for-4 from the dish.
The Chokers managed to sneak in a run to avoid the shutout in the bottom half of the fifth, but Mallory Brown had kept them silent up aside from that. Brown earned the win with a dominant performance where she only allowed one run on three hits and struck out six Chokers in the process.
The Red Devils still don’t get a chance to compete for an NWAC title, but they can hang their hats on a perfect season.
“I got nervous because of emotions and all of that stuff,” Fuller said as her team approached perfection.
But LCC has been aggressive since the start of the season. The Red Devils had a scoring margin of 10 or more in eight of their wins this season.
Fuller said the year was different due to the uncertainty surrounding it. Because of that, the Devils didn’t get a chance to meet and set goals for the team at the beginning of the season, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t ready to go once they got the green light to play.
“We didn’t know how many games we’d be able to play but we prepared as much as we could,” Fuller said. “We did a lot of weight lifting and a lot of training and that was the hard part. Playing is the fun part and that’s where we were kind of denied this year.”
However, these Devils didn’t need to set the goal of perfection in order to reach it.
“This was a special group and I’m proud of how they finished,” Fuller said. “I know we will have a target on our backs.”
LCC will have to deal with that target without some of its key players from this season.
While other teams still have games to play, Kinzey Williams currently leads the NWAC in batting average with a .622 clip, nearly 30 points ahead of the next-best hitter. But come next season, Fuller will have to find her replacement.
Harris also made her final appearance for LCC, but not before punctuating her last at-bat in a Red Devil uniform with her three-run bomb.
“I think everyone started tearing up at that," Fuller said. "I know I was at third base.”
The Devils will also have to replace Kaylee Barnum, Karsyn Zaragoza, Taylor Alto and Brittnee Harvill when they defend their perfect season next year.