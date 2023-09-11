Victimized by two second-half goals, Lower Columbia lost 3-1 to Pierce at Northlake Field on Saturday in NWAC women's soccer play.

The two teams were even at the half after LCC sophomore forward Jennifer Baertlein tied the game at 1-1 with her goal in the 25th minute from a Rhyli Grim pass. Pierce opened the scoring in the sixth minute on an unassisted goal by Maya Williams.

Neither of the two teams held the ball for sustained periods in the first half as there were just seven combined shots with Pierce having the edge, 4-3.

As the second half opened, Pierce surged forward and scored in the 46th minute on a clean shot by Williams to take a 2-1 lead. Pierce added a goal in the 70th minute when Kaylee Mithun beat Red Devils keeper Jade Goulding.

Lower Columbia (2-4-1, 1-1) returns to the pitch on Tuesday when it hosts Bushnell at 4 p.m. at the Northlake Field.