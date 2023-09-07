Lower Columbia women's soccer returned to action after two weeks off to defeat Tacoma 3-1 on the road Wednesday night.

Jasmari Nolasco and Jennifer Baertlein delivered goals nearly a minute apart within the first 10 minutes of the game to give LCC a quick 2-0 lead that it never relinquished against Tacoma. Nolasco opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Baertlein followed with a goal in the eighth minute.

Rhyli Grimm got on the board in the 32nd minute after a feed from Nolasco to give LCC a 3-0 lead.

Tacoma scored its lone goal in the 35th minute as Tiana Jackson deposited her first of the season, beating LCC goalkeeper Jade Goulding. The LCC defense was fantastic throughout the contest versus Tacoma, limiting the Titans to just two shots on goal.

Tacoma keeper Saili Fomai-Siu finished with 11 saves in the game as the Red Devils peppered her with 14 shots on goal over the 90-minute contest.