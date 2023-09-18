Rhyli Grim scored two goals as Lower Columbia picked up a 4-2 win against Centralia Saturday at Bob Peters Field.

Grim’s goals came in the fifth minute and in the 81st to bookend the Red Devils’ scoring in the team’s return to the pitch after a win over Bushnell on Tuesday. LCC also got goals from Joely Renk in the 33rd minute and Scout Mathewson in the 55th minute which gave the Red Devils a 3-0 lead.

Renk’s goal came after a quality through ball from teammate Brynlee Grant. Both Grim’s first goal and Mathewson’s came unassisted.

With a considerable edge in possession, Lower Columbia dominated in shot attempts against Centralia, finishing with 22 against Centralia’s six over 90 minutes plus stoppage time. In addition to its advantage in shots, the Red Devils also dominated in corner kicks with 10 to the Trailblazers’ 1.

Centralia made the most of their limited opportunities in the Lower Columbia half of the field, scoring twice on its three shots on goal. The Trailblazers scored both goals in the second half as Abigail Hansen put her team on the board in the 56th minute and Cierra Larson added a late goal in the 87th minute to make the score 4-2.

Jade Goulding and Taylor Wilkinson split the duties in goal for the Red Devils.

Lower Columbia (3-4-1, 1-1 league) will play Green River on Thursday at 1 p.m.