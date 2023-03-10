PASCO — Quite often the end of a season can bring an exodus of emotion.

Coupled within that emotional release, can come the release of well-guarded opinions and even secrets kept within a player’s heart.

In the hour following Lower Columbia’s exit in the NWAC Championship via a 68-41 loss to Walla Walla on Thursday, along with the tears came the shedding of the invisible barricade which kept news of any friction and discontent within the Red Devils’ locker room from reaching public ears.

Lower Columbia saw nine players from its 26-1 2021-22 campaign which resulted in an NWAC Championship. Just 40 percent of the roster returned with eyes set on defending the title.

But instead of rallying behind the unified mission of a title defense, Lower Columbia endured a season not only fraught with friction and discontent, but one beset with upheaval and constant change.

It didn’t take long for the turmoil on the new roster to surface. After splitting a pair of games in the Pirate Classic in Port Angeles, Lower Columbia returned home 5-2. But on the following day, Dec. 5, the team discovered its leading scorer through seven games, Jazlynn Novelli, decided to walk away from the team.

Novelli’s decision to leave sparked a season where there was only one constant on the LCC campus for the women’s basketball team – change.

With Novelli gone, LCC women’s head coach Lucas Myers quickly realized he needed to shake up the team’s offense. LCC lost two more games by a combined 33 points while the offense averaged just 53 points.

So shake it up, Myers did and he did so more than once. Katelynn Forner admitted the offense was changed five times over the course of the season. That kind of constant change makes it hard for players to settle into defined roles. It wasn’t hard to see it on the floor as Lower Columbia continued to struggle offensively throughout the back half of the season.

“It’s a whole new group, a whole new offense. We’ve had to change our offense probably five times this year in the middle of the season, (even) during a game,” acknowledged Forner.

While the Red Devils continued to practice hard and compete each week, holding a share of the West Region lead through January supported by a five-game win streak which saw the team defeat Tacoma, Grays Harbor, South Puget Sound, Highline and Pierce, the turmoil continued to simmer under the surface.

Players weren’t happy with the change in their role and subsequent minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the offensive struggles persisted as the team floundered from the field and even at the free-throw line where it finished at 57 percent for the season. Over the final five games of the year, LCC shot 36 percent from the field and a woeful 22 percent from three. Both marks well off of the team averages over the prior season when they won the NWAC Championship with an offense that shot 41 percent from the field, 28 percent from three-point range and 65 percent from the foul line.

Forner added that the team never stopped worked extremely hard on getting the offense right. Their poor shooting numbers frustrated everyone and were not indicative of the time spent in the gym working things out.

“We had trials and trials on offense,” noted Forner. “So it’s a lot in our head of different offenses. I wouldn’t say it was too much for anyone. Everyone was locked in to learn it, wanted to do it, we just had experience in all different ways.”

Ultimately, the offense just wasn’t finding the rhythm it sought behind the post play of Aivine Soakai and guards Paige Mace, Katelynn Forner and Courtney Swan.

Mace, the team’s sophomore point guard, was disappointed by her team’s finish both in the regular season where it took third in the West behind Green River and South Puget Sound, and then again in the tournament where it lost in the opening round to Walla Walla.

“There’s definitely more potential. We struggled all year," Mace admitted. "We’ve gone through way more than what a team should go through with losing a bunch of players and everything.

But we definitely could have made it further. We have great talent. It’s still (about) learning to play with each other and everything that has happened, it’s been hard to get everyone’s head in at the same time.”

The other midseason departure was wing Kenzie Ramsey whose minutes were light and sporadic through the first two months of the season.

“I think we had a lot of rough patches with relationships on the team this past year and I think just breaking out of that and just focusing on us together as a team will help,” said freshman guard Megan Alley from Wasilla, Alaska.

So what was behind the discord? The answer might be simple.

“I know with a lot of the girls, it was (the fact that) they weren’t getting what they wanted and at the end of the day it was too much for them, because we work really hard in the gym," Alley said.

How does Myers ensure the strife of the 2022-23 season is only a one-year blip on the LCC radar screen? After all, it was just over three months ago that the Red Devils were celebrating under the spotlight and raising a championship banner at Myklebust Gymnasum.

Looking ahead to next year, the Red Devils lose four of five starters headlined by Mace, Forner, Soakai and Katie Hanson as well as key reserve 5-foot-10 post Caitlin Wachmann. A host of freshmen led by Swan should return having gelled over the final few weeks of the season.

“We’ve got some good players coming in and a lot of freshmen returning for next year so we should be able to make a strong run next year,” Myers noted with enthusiasm.

Losing Mace and Forner, a pair of West division first-team defenders and cornerstones that held the program together at times this season, will certainly hurt.

“They’re two incredible individuals, forget about basketball, they are just amazing people,” stated Myers. “Huge loss, but part of coaching at juco, too, is you’re going to have a lot of turnover.”

On Myers’ list of priorities to add to the 2023-24 roster are bona fide scorers and a post presence. That objective is still very much a work in progress. The JC signing deadline is April 15th for men's and women's basketball.

“We’re still working on it,” coach Myers said of the incoming recruiting class. “We definitely need to bring in another point guard for next year behind Kyla (McCallum), and then some strong post play and some really good shooting. So we’re looking good right now. We’ll see how it goes in the spring.”

Though Mace, a Wahkiakum graduate, is done playing for LCC, her time with the program is just getting started. Mace accepted a role as an assistant coach on Myers’ staff and will start next season.

“I’m very excited,” admitted Mace. “Every sophomore is crying right now and I’m not because I know I’m staying in the program. I mean I love the program. It’s a great program. It’s in my hometown. I’ve been watching this program since I was born so I know what I wanted to do ever since I was little and (Myers) is a great coach. He’s taught me so much already. I’m just excited to keep learning from him.”

Though Myers and his staff are targeting shooting in their current recruiting efforts, the coach believes his current roster isn’t as bad at finding the bucket as the numbers bear out.

“We actually have some good shooters on our team. I think our youthfulness and our nerves get the best of us in those games (we struggle),” Myers said. “If you come to practice, you’ll see a lot of shots going in. Hopefully that will translate to next year. And we need some posts who can play inside so that we can get better looks outside.”

As Lower Columbia discovered this season, change isn’t always for the better. But after a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, change is exactly the component LCC needs heading into its next campaign in order to guarantee the friction and turmoil of this season was a one-year anomaly.

Will fresh blood lead to contentment and chemistry? Those that put on the LCC red and white in the bleachers or on the bench certainly hope so. But the players will have to work for it, while the fans just have to wait and see.